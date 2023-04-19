Porsche reveals new facelift for the Cayenne Family

The third-generation Porsche Cayenne, originally launched in 2017, is getting a big makeover in time for a late 2023 release. The large SUV from the German sports car maker retains the same platform but will get a comprehensive set of updates that includes cabin architecture.

Porsche does officially state clearly that this is a major product facelift rather than attempting to sell you the idea that it is an ‘all-new’ model, and the updates will include both the Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe, with its sloping rear window.

PHOTO: Porsche

The cabin of the car is mostly new and features an even more digital environment, likely in reaction to the digital screen and arms race set off by the Mercedes-EQ EQS with its hyperscreen.

The Porsche Cayenne SUV.

PHOTO: Porsche

The new Cayenne has a driving setup built around a concept that the brand calls the Porsche Driver Experience, and the layout was first introduced in the electric Porsche Taycan.

Despite the fact that the Cayenne continues to be petrol powered, there’s no escaping the EV-led user interface. The automatic transmission’s driver selector lever is now on the dashboard, making room on the new centre console for storage compartments, and new air conditioning controller.

PHOTO: Porsche

Mechanical air conditioning switches are making a return after Porsche flirted with using wide expanses of black glass touchpads that you couldn’t drive and operate by feel alone in its previous generation cars. It’s a bit of back-pedalling, but from a user-friendly point of view it’s good news. Porsche glosses over the fact by proclaiming, “ A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is the right balance between digital and analogue elements”.

PHOTO: Porsche

The fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster is curved, free-standing and a head-up display is available as an optional extra. It is paired with the standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management display in the middle of the dashboard, and apps including Spotify and Apple Music all part of the mix.

PHOTO: Porsche

A new and dramatic addition is the inclusion of a 10.9-inch display screen on the passenger side. It can display performance data, providing separate access to the infotainment system controls, and in selected regions also stream video content on the road. A privacy foil screen ensures that the driver cannot see this display and be distracted from driving duties.

PHOTO: Porsche

The car’s silhouette remains mostly unchanged, but sharp-eyed views will note that the new front end has slightly more pronounced arched wings, a new bonnet and new Matrix LED headlight elements. Depending on options and trim levels, lightweight sports packages save up to 33kg for the Cayenne Coup.

Another new feature is how the car now uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances, and automatically activates the air conditioning’s air recirculation mode.

PHOTO: Porsche

The Cayenne, in both standard SUV and SUV Coupe forms, will have three different engine variants. A 474 horsepower, twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 takes over from the previous V6 engine in the new Cayenne S. It accelerates both the SUV and the SUV Coupe body styles from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

The base model Cayenne will now come with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine with a power output of 353 horsepower.

PHOTO: Porsche

The same V6 engine is also the main power source of the Cayenne E-Hybrid, where it is combined with a new electric motor that has a 176 horsepower output.

The battery capacity has been increased from 17.9 kWh in the outgoing model to 25.9 kWh in the new one. Depending on the equipment level, Porsche states that an electric-only range of up to 90km is possible.

Prices have not yet been confirmed for Singapore, but going by current standards you can expect the base model Cayenne SUV to start from around $400k, without COE.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.