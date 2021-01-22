Porsche Singapore launches new 2021 Panamera models; Prices start at $380k

Porsche Singapore has announced four new Panamera models boasting added performance and comfort with prices starting from $380,388.

The new entry-level Panamera and Panamera 4 Executive models are now both equipped with the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that churns out 325hp and 450Nm of torque respectively.

Prices for the new Panamera start at S$380,388 for the base model, while the extended-wheelbase Panamera 4 Executive variant starts at S$436,088. Both models are now available from Porsche Centre Singapore.

All new Panamera customers will still be eligible for a five-year complimentary comprehensive maintenance and warranty package from Porsche Centre Singapore that can be further extended for up to 15 years.

PHOTO: Porsche Singapore

The new Panamera models have been redesigned and given a facelift. The previously optional Sport Design front fascia is now standard, so all models will now get the new-look intake grilles, large side vents, and single-bar front light module.

There are also now 10 wheel designs on offer after three more new ones were released alongside the new Panamera models.

PHOTO: Porsche Singapore

Porsche has also refined the chassis and control systems to be better tuned for comfort and dynamic performance.

The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) systems have been adjusted for improved damping comfort and body stability.

A new steering control system and new tyres have also been introduced to improve the driving dynamics of the new Panamera.

PHOTO: Porsche Singapore

Porsche has also given the new Panamera more of its light and assistance systems as standard. These include Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, LED Matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, Park Assist with Surround View, and a heads-up display.

PHOTO: Porcshe Singapore

Porsche has also announced the incoming updated Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S that has improved performance figures over the outgoing version of the flagship Panamera.

In fact, the new Panamera Turbo S clocked a lap time of 7:29.81 minutes at the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, a new record for ‘executive cars’.

Prices for the Panamera GTS and Panamera Turbo S are not yet unavailable but will be updated once we get it.

Prices are accurate at the time of publishing but are not inclusive of COE.

This article was first published in Motorist.