Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo launched

Porsche has unveiled the Taycan Cross Turismo, the estate version of the fully electric Taycan model.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S (left) and 4S models.

PHOTO: Torque

The model will be available in Taycan 4, Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo versions when it arrives in Singapore in the second half of 2021. Prices start from $384,758 without COE.

Electric off-roader

The Cross Turismo closely resembles the Mission E Cross Turismo concept presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

As an estate with off-roading capabilities, it features unique front and rear aprons, wheel arch trims and side sills. Adaptive air suspension is standard.

It is also equipped with a Gravel mode driving programme to help the driver tackle gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces. Activating this makes the ride height 30mm taller compared to the Taycan saloon’s.

PHOTO: Torque

Gravel mode also optimises the Cross Turismo’s traction and all-wheel-drive systems, as well as the rear-axle transmission. Systems such as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and Porsche Stability Management, for instance, are optimised for off-road driving.

Taycan Cross Turismo: Practical aspects

As an estate, the Cross Turismo has 47mm more rear headroom for occupants, and a boot capacity of 446 litres with the rear seats in place.

This increases to 1212 litres when the seats are folded, which is nearly three times larger than the Taycan saloon’s boot volume of 407 litres. In addition, the Cross Turismo has an 84-litre front storage compartment or “frunk”.

The Cross Turismo comes with the Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4kWh, as standard. Like the Taycan saloon, it also has an 800-volt architecture.

Depending on the variant, the Cross Turismo will have a WLTP maximum range of up to 456km.

PHOTO: Torque

Availability

The Cross Turismo will arrive in Singapore in the second half of 2021. Prices will start from $384,758 without COE.

Specifications

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo (A)

Max power 375hp (with 469hp overboost power)

Max torque 500Nm

0-100 km/h 5.1 seconds

Top speed 220km/h

Consumption 28.1kWh/100km (combined)

Max range 389-456km (WLTP)

Price excl. COE $384,758

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo (A)

Max power 483hp (with 563hp overboost power)

Max torque 650Nm

0-100 km/h 4.1 seconds

Top speed 240km/h

Consumption 28.1kWh/100km (combined)

Max range 388-452km (WLTP)

Price excl. COE $487,158

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo (A)

Max power 617hp (with 671hp overboost power)

Max torque 850Nm

0-100 km/h 3.3 seconds

Top speed 250km/h

Consumption 22.6-25.9kWh/100km (combined)

Max range 395-452km (WLTP)

Price excl. COE $605,958

PHOTO: Torque

This article was first published in Torque.