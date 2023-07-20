A Porsche Taycan makes a record run from Thailand to Singapore

A team of drivers in a Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo have just made a record-breaking run from Bangkok, Thailand all the way into the heart of Singapore in under 30 hours.

It's a record feat that has been officiated by the Singapore Book Of Records and Malaysia Book of Records.

The three drivers (comprised of journalists from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand) began their journey at 4am on the June 18, 2023, after numerous checks have been made to ensure that the Taycan was in optimal condition for the record-breaking run.

The drivers took turns behind the wheel and made the non-stop journey from the Bang Yai on the outskirts of Bangkok all the way down to the heart of Singapore.

Along the route, the drivers made short stops along the way at the Shell Recharge High-Performance Charger (HPC) network to replenish the car's batteries.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has a quoted WLTP range of 512km but with its 270kW DC fast charging capabilities, the car could utilise the full potential of the 180kW and 360kW high-performance chargers. According to Porsche Singapore, the numerous charging sessions lasted no more than 25 minutes.

With barely any sleep ("about seven hours combined," said one of the drivers), the crew made the 1,845km journey from Bangkok to Gardens By the Bay in just 29 hours 15 minutes and four seconds. For reference, that's an average speed of approximately 63km/h. The final times set by the participants will be entered into the respective national record books.

"Together with our partners Shell Recharge, ABB E-Mobility, Michelin and TAG Heuer, we want to thank our three drivers for completing this historic run," said Mr Andre Brand, General Manager of Porsche Singapore. "This remarkable achievement underlines Porsche's ambition to be pioneers for sustainable mobility."

"This new regional record is a testament to Shell's reliable and high-quality charging facilities all across the Shell Recharge network in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore," said Mr Doong Shiwen, General Manager of Mobility Singapore at Shell.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.