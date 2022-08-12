Porsche Taycan sets Nurburgring EV lap record, beats Tesla

Porsche has set a new record for the fastest lap around the Nurburgring for an electric vehicle (EV), beating the mark that was held by the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S went round the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife in seven minutes and 33 seconds, three seconds faster than the record set by Tesla last year. The lap record was set by Porsche's development driver Lars Kern, and verified by the TUV, Germany's technical inspection association.

The Taycan that set the record was entirely standard, according to Porsche, but fitted with the required roll cage and racing seats, as well as Porsche's new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC).

PHOTO: Porsche

The performance kit includes 21-inch RS-Spyder-design wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres that are road legal but feature a similar compound to racing tyres.

It also features a new software update to the Porsche 4D Chassis Control which has been specially programmed to work with the sports tyres.

Porsche adds that the performance kit is available for purchase through its Tequipment programme, although it is currently only offered to Taycan owners in Germany.

Customers can request to retrofit the performance kit at Porsche's factory in Zuffenhausen, and Porsche will roll out the option to owners by the end of this year.

