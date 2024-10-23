Porsche teams up with coffee appliance specialist La Marzocco to launch limited-edition $9,000 espresso machine

What happens when you blend Italian artistry with German engineering?

An exorbitantly pricey coffee machine, apparently.

A collaboration between Italian coffee machine manufacturer La Marzocco and Stuttgart-based automobile giant Porsche, prices for this limited-edition Linea Micra espresso machine begin from $9,040, shared Porsche in a press release on Oct 22.

For the more wallet-conscious, there is also an electric coffee grinder which starts from a cool $2,500.

With these price tags, it can hopefully also kickstart your day with a 'vroom'.

Hand-crafted in Florence, this special-edition kitchenware will provide the ultimate experience for the coffee enthusiasts among us.

The Linea Micra espresso machine's design is inspired by the iconic 911 Carrera RSR sports car, with which Porsche won the Targa Florio endurance race in Sicily in 1973.

Design features to look out for include steam and hot water twist handles that mirror the Porsche drive mode switch and analogue pressure gauges that bear similarities to a Porsche speedometer.

The magnetic drip tray and the cup warmer also feature the colourway of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package.

Limited to just 911 units (we see what you did there), the Linea Micra espresso machine is available in two designs.

There's the original Porsche colour, Slate Grey Neo, and the Martini Racing design, with the latter boasting the iconic stripes associated with the successful Porsche endurance races over the years.

Accessories include matching espresso and cappuccino cups.

First launched on Oct 21 in London and Los Angeles, the exquisite coffee maker is now available at the Porsche Studio Singapore, and also other Porsche Centres, Porsche Design stores and the Porsche online shop.

If you're a motorhead keen to fuel up on low caffeine levels, this might be the perfect espresso machine for you.

[[nid:683703]]

amierul@asiaone.com