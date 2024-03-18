Porsche's new 1,092hp Taycan Turbo GT is breaking track records and piggy banks everywhere

Porsche has expanded their line-up with the new range-topping, record-setting Taycan Turbo GT. The hottest EV ever made by the German marque has toppled lap records at the Nurburgring Nordschleife and Laguna Seca.

PHOTO: Porsche

The Turbo GT most recently set a new electric series-production record at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, California, in the hands of Porsche development driver, Lars Kern, with a time of 1:27.8 minutes. For comparison, that’s five whole seconds faster than the previous electric road car record and barely three-tenths slower than a McLaren Senna.

PHOTO: Porsche

At the hands of Kern, the bonkers new Taycan had also previously set a new series-production electric car record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany with a time of 7:07.55 minutes, a whopping 26 seconds faster than Kern managed to do in the Taycan Turbo S. The new lap record also makes the Taycan Turbo GT the fastest four-door car of any powertrain type to lap the Nordschleife.

The Turbo GT has achieved these lap times through an improved overall package. Porsche has enhanced the powertrain with new rear-axle motors for more dynamic performance over predecessor models. The Taycan Turbo GT has 580kW (777hp) of continuous power but can deliver 760kw (1,019hp) in overboost mode and up to 815kW (1,092hp) in two second bursts.

PHOTO: Porsche

These new flagship Taycans will do 0-100km/h in 2.3 seconds (2.2 seconds for the Turbo GT with Weissach package) and 0-200km/h in just 6.6 seconds (6.4 seconds for the Weissach package). Both versions of the Turbo GT produce up to 1,340Nm of torque and can achieve a claimed max range of 555km on a full charge of its 96kWh battery.

PHOTO: Porsche

Porsche have also saved up to 75kg in the Taycan Turbo GT as compared to the Taycan Turbo S through several means including a number of carbon parts. The Turbo GT also comes standard with full bucket seats, a lightweight luggage compartment, the Porsche Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning, 21-inch lightweight forged wheels, lightweight ceramic brakes, and special performance summer tyres.

PHOTO: Porsche

If you opt for the rowdier Turbo GT with Weissach package, you get even more performance and weight reduction than in the standard Turbo GT. The Weissach pack gives you additional aerodynamic elements like a new front diffuser and a fixed rear wing that generate up to 220kg of downforce.

[[nid:675177]]

The Weissach pack also saves about 70kg compared to the standard Taycan Turbo GT by putting the Taycan on a real diet. For the Weissach pack-equipped Turbo GT, Porsche have done away with the rear seats in favour of a tailor-made, lightweight carbon cladding with a storage compartment instead. They’ve also removed the foot and boot mats, some insulation material, the electric motor for the charge port door, rear speakers, and even the analogue clock.

Local prices for the Taycan Turbo GT and Turbo GT with Weissach package will be announced at a later date but with German prices starting at €240,000 (S$350,000), you can probably expect Singapore Taycan Turbo GTs to sail easily past the million-dollar mark.

[[nid:675045]]

This article was first published in Motorist.