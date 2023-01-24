Porsche's racing history comes to Singapore

Right on the heels of its pop-up showroom in the centre of town, Porsche has unveiled an experience zone in the heart of town, where anyone can get an up close and personal look at the German luxury car brand's sporting history.

Curvistan, the 'gallery, event space, and hangout' first appeared in Munich in 2021, and has now found a temporary home at the Mandala Club.

Curvistan is the brain-child of Stefan Bogner, the creator of Curves magazine, an author with a long-standing relationship with Porsche.

Stefan Bogner, the founder of Curves magazine and Curvistan.

Besides founding the magazine Curves, which is all about the great roads of the world (it's something you have to hold and read to experience).

Bogner has written a number of books about Porsches, one of the latest being a coffee-table book about the Porsche 550 Spyder. He's also done books about the 904, 918, Porsche Unseen (the carmaker's secret concepts), and more.

Curvistan's theme is Soulful Driving, but it will have period themes curated by Bogner. To kick off, the first theme is Legends, featurin racing legends from Porsche and its longtime timekeeping partner, Tag Heuer.

Porsche 550 Spyder.

The centrepiece is an original 1953 Porsche 550 Spyder racing car, one of Porsche's first racing cars, and an extremely successful one at that. While the car might be most infamously known as the one the James Dean died in (in his 550 Spyder 'Little Bastard').



The particular example on display has a more glittering history, having won the Carrera Panamericana 1954, the progenitor of the Carrera name to denote sporty or powerful cars from Stuttgart.

Another heritage-soaked treat, for horology fans in particular, include six classic Tag Heuer timepieces that are on display, including historical examples of the Autavia and Monaco.

Porsche x Mandala Club present: Curvistan – Legends (from Jan 18 to Feb 19, 2023), Open Tue to Sat, 10am to 10pm, Sun 10am to 6pm. Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089845.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.