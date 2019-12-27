Portable induction cooker: 6 safety precautions you should know

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, we are fast approaching hotpot season-time to bring in the induction cooker long hidden away and prepare for a warming reunion feast.

In the past, people tend to use gas stoves for hotpot but nowadays, they are mostly replaced by the induction cooker, since the latter is much safer for domestic use.

But have you thought about how to use the induction cooker safely? Here are some tips from Deco-Man, check them out!

SOURCE OF ELECTRICITY

Most home appliances have their own set of power and voltage requirements. For induction cookers, since they operate with high power, their safety requirements for electricity is also more strict.

Therefore, pay attention to the electricity source when installing the induction cooker.

CHOICE OF UTENSILS

It is best to use pots specifically designed for induction heater since this can affect to protect the cooker itself. At the same time, avoid using heavy pots, since the induction cooker has a limited load.

The rule of thumb is the total weight of the pot and the food should not exceed 5 kg. Overloading the surface of the cooker will cause damage like warping and cracking.

WHERE TO PUT THE COOKER

When using the induction cooker, make sure the appliance is placed horizontally. Reposition the cooker in case the surface on which you place it is not flat and even.

This greatly lowers the chance of spilling accidents.

COOLING

Induction cookers have built-in coolers to cool down the heating components when they are in operation.