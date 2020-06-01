Portugal ranked as best place to retire in 2020

PHOTO: Pexels
AFP

Cost of living, healthcare system, climate, ease of setting up residence... These are just some of the criteria taken into account by the annual InternationalLiving.com survey to determine the ten best retirement destinations worldwide. 

At a time when the impact of changing demographics on the future of retirement is making headlines in many areas around the world, a new survey by the American online guide International Living has established a list of the best places to spend your old age in pleasant circumstances.

Already placed seventh in last year's list, Portugal has been ranked first for 2020, notably thanks to its healthcare system which scored 98 out of 100 and the very reasonable cost of living in the country, which was one of the lowest in the top ten.

Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico are also still a safe bet for those eager to enjoy life after a long career.

Contrary to all expectations, France has been ranked as the ninth best place to retire ahead of Vietnam.

The cost of living in metropolitan France is the most expensive in the top-ten countries, but the fact that it scored well across the entire range of criteria enabled it to appear in the ranking just behind Spain.

Life in France is also cheaper than it is in the United States, according to the 2020 Global Retirement Index.

Here are the top 10 best places to retire: 

  1. Portugal
  2. Panama
  3. Costa Rica
  4. Mexico
  5. Colombia
  6. Ecuador
  7. Malaysia
  8. Spain
  9. France
  10. Vietnam
