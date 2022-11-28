Post-restrictions travel guide to Hong Kong

Missed visiting Hong Kong? Then you’ll be happy to know that the city has further relaxed its Covid-19 measures for inbound travellers.

Here’s a guide to help you with everything you need to know when entering the city, from things to prepare before you arrive at Hong Kong International Airport to all the steps you have to take as soon as you land. Stick around after that for the places to visit in Hong Kong!

What are the regulations for inbound travellers now?

Mandatory hotel quarantine has ended as of Sept 26. And from Nov 17, Hong Kong arrivals under the 0+3 arrangements are allowed to visit more venues in the city, such as museums, places of worship, non-dining areas in theme parks, and hair salons.

The government also announced new arrangements for inbound tour group travellers, due to be rolled out this month. As long as they have pre-registered itineraries, are received by licensed travel agents, and hold an Amber Code of the Vaccine Pass, tour group travellers are allowed to visit designated tourist attractions and dine at designated catering premises.

Starting from Nov 21, visitors to Hong Kong need only undergo two RT-PCR tests, one at the Hong Kong International Airport and another on the second day of their 0+3 arrangement. However, taking a daily antigen rapid test (ART) will remain mandatory.

What are the requirements for entering Hong Kong?

Hong Kong has finally ended mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals. However, travellers need to fulfil the following requirements:

While Hong Kong residents do not need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the city, non-Hong Kong residents aged 12 and above need to be fully vaccinated and show recognised vaccination records or acquire a medical exemption certificate.

Negative ART results taken within 24 hours of boarding. Visitors entering the city no longer need to get an RT-PCR test before boarding flights bound for Hong Kong.

Upon arrival at the airport, a PCR test will be conducted. The good thing is, you don’t need to wait for your results before returning home or going to your hotel.

Travellers are to download the Leave Home Safe app (available in Apple Store and Google Play) when they land in Hong Kong, do one more RT-PCR test on the second day after arrival as well as daily ART tests subsequently.

Visit the official government website for more updates and information.

What is the 0+3 arrival arrangement?

Since Sept 26, the compulsory quarantine stays in hotels no longer apply (i.e. 0). However, inbound travellers have to undergo three days (i.e. +3) of medical surveillance, where they are allowed to go out but are obliged to comply with the Amber Code restrictions under the Vaccine Pass.

This is followed by a four-day self-monitoring period, which makes it a total of seven days of observation period. Hongkongers with local addresses are allowed to spend the three days under medical surveillance at their homes. Tourists without accommodations will need to book a three-day stay in their preferred hotel. Visitors and returnees are allowed to use public transport while transferring between destinations.

How many Covid-19 tests to take to enter Hong Kong?

As of now, despite relaxed restrictions, one will still need to undergo multiple tests at the airport as well as during the medical surveillance and self-monitoring period. Upon arrival: Take a RT-PCR test when you arrive at the airport.

Day 1 to 7: Take daily rapid antigen tests.

Day 2: Take one more RT-PCR test.

(RT-PCR tests are to be taken at any Community Testing Centre, recognised local medical testing institution, or mobile specimen collection station.)

If you are travelling with a tour group and your stay in Hong Kong doesn’t exceed four days, only one RT-PCR test (taken on the day of arrival) will be required. Now, with all that out of the way, it’s time for the fun part: places to visit in Hong Kong.

Best tourist spots in Hong Kong

Packed with nature reserves, bustling markets, dai pai dongs and teetering tower blocks, Hong Kong is as fast-paced as it is diverse. Whether you’re visiting for a few days or a few weeks, don’t let a day go to waste by making time for any of these 20 must-visit attractions.

Hong Kong is home to over seven million people, 260 islands and 480 skyscrapers (more than any other city in the world). It offers an array of attractions — from ancient monasteries to tranquil fishing villages to vibrant cityscapes — that make it a great travel destination. Here are a few of the best places to visit in Hong Kong.

1. Victoria Peak

Located in the northwestern area of Hong Kong, Victoria Peak is a peak best known for its beautiful views. Also known as Mount Austin, it has an elevation of approximately 552m, making it a good trail for a brisk hike. From the peak, you can witness Hong Kong's renowned skyscrapers in all their glory as well as the lush greenery that make up the rest of the land.

2. Tian Tan Buddha Statue

Standing at a spectacular height of 34 metres, the Tian Tan Buddha statue of Buddha Shakyamuni is situated near Po Lin Monastery. The statue is composed of 202 pieces and symbolises the harmonious relationship between man and nature. With a total of 268 steps to climb before arriving at this mighty bronze statue, this tranquil spot makes for a scenic hike.

3. Dragon’s Back

Connecting Wan Cham Shan and Shek O Peak is Dragon's Back, a ridge surrounded by picturesque views. This urban hiking trail also features a platform where you can catch a glimpse of the island's beauty as well as its stunning shoreline.

4. Tai Mo Shan

Tired of the city? Then escape to Tai Mo Shan (Tai Mo Mountain), where the Ng Tung Chai waterfall is nestled within. The waterfall, which spreads over several kilometres, is the highlight of a three-hour hike up the densely covered mountain, though the trail offers sights of rural villages and temples along the way. At the end of the hike is the Main Falls, the highest waterfall in Hong Kong.

5. Lantau Island

Lantau Island is arguably one of the places you can't miss when visiting Hong Kong. It is the largest of all the Hong Kong islands and features interwoven mountainous terrains as high as 934 metres. From the summit, you can catch picture-perfect sunsets and sunrises, including a bird's eye view of the Tian Tan Buddha Statue (see point 2).

