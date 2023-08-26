Pottery classes and studios in Singapore to craft your unique ceramics

There's something quite therapeutic about getting your hands dirty in clay, moulding and shaping the piece of lump into a work of art or expressing yourself through the different techniques. And at the end of it all, you bring home a ceramic crockware you can call your own. So, if you want to craft your unique ceramic piece, here are eight pottery classes and studios in Singapore to dip your hands into.

You might have seen the open-concept studio as you walk down the spiral slope from the sixth floor. Am I Addicted is the largest Korean pottery studio in Orchard Road, where you can express yourself with clay.

From wheel throwing to handbuilding and pottery painting workshops, the studio also runs beginner classes for those who want to dive into techniques. Strategically located at the heart of Orchard Road, you can hold parties or team-bonding events, make pottery with friends, or even plan an interesting date night out.

Classes start from S$55. Am I Addicted is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #05-37 Orchard Central Singapore 238896, p.+65 8852 3370. Open Tue -Sun 10am- 9pm, Mon 10am -7pm.

The Potter's Guilt

There is no spelling mistake; The Potter's Guilt pays homage to the integrity of craft as an art collective (guild) while embracing unique imperfections (guilt). Whether you are trying pottery out for fun or are looking to delve into the techniques, their experienced session facilitators will impart everything you need to know in their three-hour do-it-all workshop or their Basic Potter's Wheel and Handbuilding classes.

Learn from visiting artists in exclusive Masterclasses or book the studio "own time, own target" to practice after your introductory classes. The studio also runs team building and private sessions.

Classes start from S$58. The Potter’s Guilt is located at 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, #01-03, Singapore 168976.

Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

Run by three generations, Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle is the OG of ceramic wares in Singapore. They own Singapore's oldest brick kiln - The Dragon Kiln- that fires pottery with wood. Not only can it fire for mass production, but it also leaves a unique blush of flames and ashes in the finished product.

Now, they host workshops, from trials and one-time workshops to getting an in-depth education in throwing in their rustic pottery jungle. Good thing is that you'll get to fire your creations in the Dragon Kiln, too.

Classes start from S$55. Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle is located at 85 Lorong Tawas Singapore 639823, p.+65 84095588. Open daily, 9am -5pm.

3Arts

With the studio within the lush surroundings of The Yard, 3 Arts offers a serene escape where you can fully immerse in the art of pottery. Led by experienced instructors with decades of experience, the classes blend structured learning with creative expression while catering to learners of all levels. More than a studio, 3Arts is a community for potters to connect and grow together.

Touted as one of Singapore's more affordable pottery classes, you can learn everything from throwing to hand building and glazing. Want to move further along? They offer ongoing classes from beginner to advanced levels.

Classes start from S$45. 3Arts is located at 394 Joo Chiat Place Singapore 428078, p.+65 9720 8055.

Tiong Bahru Pottery

Craft your unique piece of art in the lush surroundings of Tiong Bahru Pottery Studio. The backyard studio is run by a multidisciplinary creative designer with over ten years of experience in ceramics. Immerse yourself in nature and turn your imagination into one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces in the 2-hour Bespoke Class. If you are looking for more, join the plate painting class to pick up hand-building and glazing techniques at the Intro to Pottery classes.

Classes start from S$80. Tiong Bahru Pottery is located at 27 Lim Liak St, Singapore 160027, p,+65 9833 6133—opening hours by appointment.

Dirty Hands Only

When your instructor's art pieces are found in places like Ritz-Carlton, Shangri La, Sago House and Kult Yard, you know you are in good "dirty" hands. Classes at Dirty Hands Only, held at their rooftop garden studio, will take you through the fundamentals of pottery.

From creating cylinders and cups to bowls and other shapes, you will learn to throw the wheel, hand build your pieces, and add the finishing touches by glazing them. At the end of your dirty day, you will have two original vessels — one hand-built and one wheel-thrown- to bring home.

Classes start from S$90. Dirty Hands Only is located at 3 Mount Emily Road, Singapore 228485, p.+65 9272 4123. Open Tue – Sun 11am -6pm. Closed Mon.

Terra & Ember

When Terra (earth) and Ember (fire) come together, they make pottery. The husband and wife duo with a huge passion for ceramics run the Terra & Ember studio out of a shophouse. Classes range from one-time wheel throwing experience to five or ten lessons in the Flexi course.

But the most intriguing class is the Mini Pottery Workshop, where you will learn to craft mini ceramic wares using a mini electrical wheel and simple tools. Think about how cute these small decorative sets will look on your desk! The innovative duo also brings pottery to you with their travelling pottery services for private events.

Classes start from S$65. Terra & Ember is located at 475 Geylang Road Singapore 389434, p.+65 9732 3126.

Goodman Ceramic Studio

Nestled within the arts enclave of Goodman Art Centre, the spacious Goodman Ceramic Studio is a good place for beginners and experienced ceramists. With up to eight kilns and a variety of equipment and clay — Goodman Ceramic Studio also supplies exclusive brands of clay and their own glaze — at your disposal. Throw and hand build as you see fit within a like-minded community when you head down for a session.

Classes start from S$68. Goodman Ceramic Studio is located at 71 Ubi Crescent. #01-01 Excalibur Centre. S408571, p.+65 94558405. Opens Tue, Fri, Sat 9am -9pm, Wed, Thu, Sun 9am -6pm.

