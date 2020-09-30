Pottery classes and studios in Singapore: Where to create your own ceramics

From art-jamming to floral arrangement, there are no end to things to do in Singapore – who said we were boring?

Pottery making has also been catching on amidst the more hands-on folks in our city because, well, there’s nothing quite like making your own crockery from scratch instead of buying mass manufactured works off shelves.

So, here are six places with classes and open sessions if you’d like experience working with clay (and perhaps sitting at the pottery wheel à la Ghost).

Goodman Ceramic Studio

Nestled within the arts enclave of Goodman Art Centre, the spacious Goodman Ceramic Studio is a good place for both beginners and experienced ceramists.

With up to eight kilns and a variety of equipment and clay – Goodman Ceramic Studio also supplies exclusive brands of clay and their own glaze – at your disposal, create as you see fit within a likeminded community when you head down for a session.

Goodman Ceramic Studio is located at 90 Goodman Road, #01-37 Block G Goodman Arts Centre, Singapore 439053. Opens Tue — Sun 10am — 5pm. See here for information on classes.

Euphoramics

Offering both classes and completed ceramics for purchase at specialty boutiques, Euphoramics is the place to get personal with clay as you work under the tutelage of trained teacher Loy Yan Ling.

With the choice of either three-hour workshops or sets of specialised two-and-a-half hour studio classes for more in-depth learning of techniques, the classes focus on the therapeutic experiences of creating your own individual pieces in a shared setting.

All items are made with stoneware clay and glazed with a mixture of commercial and studio mixed glazes.

Book classes at Euphoramics at euphoramics@gmail.com. Class information can be found here.

Studio Asobi

Take a step out of the busy working life and head to Studio Asobi for a cosy pottery session.

Located within owners Lee Huiwen and Kenneth Chua’s home studio, workshops are held for you to get acquainted with the basics and make your own pieces with through hand-building and the potter’s wheel.

While their pottery courses are now full due to Phase 2 restrictions, their introductory single sessions are open for anyone looking to dip their toes into pottery making.

Studio Asobi is located at Blk 705 Hougang Ave 2, #02-265, Singapore 530705. Book classes at huiwen@studioasobi.com. Class schedule and information can be found here.

Mud Rock Ceramics

Having created customised crockery for restaurant Morsels and a tea set commissioned specifically for Her Majesty the Queen of England, it is safe to say that Mud Rock Ceramics has some of the best potters in Singapore.

Learn from them during their weekly pottery classes, with a programme of five lessons deliving into the basics of throwing, trimming, coiling, slab building and glazing for a total for $315 per person. Unsure about how long you can commit?

Ad hoc one-off trials for throwing or coiling are available at $83 per person as well.

Mud Rock Ceramics is located at 5 Maude Road, Singapore 208357. Class schedule and booking information can be found here.

The Potters’ Guilt

This ceramics studio in the heart of Chinatown is the place for pottery enthusiasts of all levels to learn more and meet their goals.

Whether you’re a beginner looking for an introductory class or a more advanced student interested in refining your technique, The Potters’ Guilt has a class for you.

If you’re looking to spend some time in a studio on your own to hone your craft, their OTOT packages allow you to book some time in their studio for just $30 for a three-hour session.

The Potters’ Guilt is located at 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace #01-03, Singapore 168976. Class schedule and booking information can be found here.

Dirty Hands Only

Aptly named, this studio is all about jumping in and getting your hands dirty to make some beautiful art.

Going from $80 for a 2.5 hour session, you’ll get to learn the basics of both hand building and wheel throwing for a complete pottery experience.

They also offer sessions for little ones (five and above), if your kids need a fun weekend activity. Their Etsy shop is also chock full of cute and functional ceramic crockery if you’re thinking of taking something home.

Class information for Dirty Hands Only can be found here. Book classes at dirtyhandsonly@gmail.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.