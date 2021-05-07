Power dressing tips from entrepreneur Christine Amour-Levar

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

For important meetings, you want to wear an outfit that makes you look your best, but does not detract from what you need to project and deliver on,” advises Christine Amour-Levar, founder of Her Planet Earth and co- founder of Women On A Mission (WOAM).

“You need to wear something that looks professional yet feminine, and that you are comfortable ‘working in’ and being your best self in,” she says. The multi-hyphenate admits that it took several years to develop her own style, learn what suits her body type, and be more confident in her fashion choices. Christine definitely commands the attention of a room when wearing one of her favourite colours, which include red, magenta, blue and white.

A-line dresses, Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuits and tailored jackets are her go-to pieces. “I often wear a white jacket over dresses or jumpsuits – there is nothing more elegant.”

The mother of four grew up mostly in the Philippines, where her mother and aunts were her style icons as they were always so well dressed. “My godmother was voted one of Manila’s most fashionable women, and she always looked effortlessly elegant and well put together,” she says.

Having founded two award-winning NGOs that have impacted the world in a positive way, Christine continues to make a mark by growing her consultancy business with a portfolio of meaningful projects and clients.

Her Planet Earth is a global women’s advocacy movement that promotes gender equality and raises funds for programmes that empower and educate underprivileged women affected by climate change.

In many countries, women are among the most vulnerable to climate change and environmental impacts, partly because they make up a larger share of the agricultural workforce, and tend to have access to fewer jobs.

Through WOAM, Christine has led teams on challenging expeditions to the Arctic, Africa and the Himalayas, and raised awareness and US$1 million (S$1.3 million) in funding to support women who have been subjected to violence and abuse.

Christine is currently working on publishing her new book about key learnings from personal expeditions around the world.

Despite her hectic schedule, Christine always makes an effort to put a nice outfit together. “I think of all the accessories that can go with the clothes, down to the bag, shoes, jewellery and makeup,” she says.

Her tips when it comes to accessorising? Match shoes with your bag, and your face mask to your outfit. Use silk scarves, because they will make any outfit more elegant and chic. Her everyday accessories include a Panerai watch, a Chanel bag and Kabochon pearl earrings.

And her secret to staying youthful? “Wear big, bright hats to protect your face from the sun, and don’t wear too much jewellery or makeup!”

Christine's favourite places to shop

Online: Zerrin, Revolve, Anaya Collective – I love the sustainable fashion brands, variety and bright choices.

Brick and Mortar: Lisa Von Tang, Simone Irani, Tory Burch – fashionable and trendy options that are perfect for when you are looking for something to spice up your wardrobe.

This article was first published in Her World Online.