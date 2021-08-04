Power Rangers x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle mash-up toys are available for pre-order

Cowabunga, it’s morphin’ time! Following the successful launch of the comic book crossover involving both Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles last year, Hasbro is releasing a range of toys for fans to grab!

PHOTO: entertainmentearth

Dubbed as the Power Ranger X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection, we have two turtles releasing first. As per the comic, Leonardo and Donatello are available in their Blue and Black ranger costumes. For those not in the know, Donatello swaps out his trademark bo stick for an axe. If you’re not a purist, this might be the collection for you.

PHOTO: entertainmentearth

PHOTO: entertainmentearth

Featuring 20 points of articulation, the set will have swappable heads to display the Turtles with Ranger helmets or without. As with most toys of this nature, we’ll be expecting multiple weapon accessories and extra hands to aid poses.

PHOTO: entertainmentearth

In the coming months, we should expect more figures to roll out the door. Based on the comic, we still have Raphael and Micheangelo waiting in the wings. Plus, once we get Shredder as the Green Ranger this set will be finally complete!

Preorders are now available and shipping is expected sometime in November 2021.