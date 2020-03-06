Pregnancy after miscarriage: What you should know if you're conceiving again

You’re expecting again after a miscarriage, but the stress of delivering a baby has you on edge.

Here are expert tips to help you manage your pregnancy after miscarriage.

After one miscarriage, studies have shown there is a 14 to 21 per cent chance of a repeat miscarriage.

But to keep things in perspective, up to 20 per cent of all pregnancies end up as losses.

So the risk of miscarrying is not higher than other expectant mums, given that you had one previous miscarriage, says Dr Goh Shen Li, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at S L Goh Women’s Clinic.

Only 1 per cent of women will have recurrent miscarriages (that is, three consecutive pregnancy losses), and these may be due to genetic or immunological problems.

Will you miscarry, again?

It is not unusual to feel anxious or paranoid about pregnancy after miscarriage, as there is a constant worry that the emotional trauma may occur again.

Having a supportive spouse and family may help alleviate your anxiety.

Try to do things that normally relax you and avoid strenuous activities or exercises until the end of the first trimester.

Once you reach 10 weeks of your pregnancy, the chance of a pregnancy loss is greatly reduced, Dr Goh adds.

It is also important to know that based on scientific studies, there is no evidence to show a link between stress and miscarriage.

This article was first published in Young Parents.