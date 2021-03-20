Pregnancy urine colour: Here's what it can indicate about your health

If you are pregnant, you must have noticed a distinct change in the colour of your urine.

Typically, pregnancy urine colour can change from yellow to a brighter or darker shade of yellow. Such changes not only indicate pregnancy health but also alert you of any complications over the course of nine months.

It is, therefore, very important to monitor the changes in your urine colour and immediately report any abnormality or discomfort to your medical practitioner.

What Your Urine Colour Says About Your Health

The yellow colour in your urine is due to the pigment urochrome, which is also known as urobilin. The appearance of this pigment depends on the consistency of your urine. If your urine is diluted (when you are hydrated), the pigment in your urine will be of a lighter shade. However, if your urine is in concentrated form, the pigment will have a darker shade.

The colour and smell of your urine can also tell you a lot about your health, especially while pregnant. It is very important to monitor the colour and do regular tests that can help you and your baby stay healthy during pregnancy. Let's look at what the colour of your urine can indicate about your health during pregnancy.

Opaque yellow

Normally healthy pregnant mothers will have pale yellow urine. However, when the colour changes to opaque yellow, it can be a sign that you may not be drinking adequate water. Remember, pregnant women need to drink more water than normal (8-10 glasses minimum), and your urine can tell you whether you're getting enough fluids.

Cloudy yellow

If the colour of the urine turns to cloudy yellow like tea, and lasts for a while, accompanied by pain and other discomforts, you need to immediately fix an appointment with your doctor. It could indicate an underlying medical condition.

Dark yellow urine

When your urine is dark yellow and is accompanied by symptoms of jaundice, fatigue, and upper stomach pain, then you are likely to be suffering from liver diseases.

Reddish brown

During pregnancy, if there is reddish-brown urine with painful urination, prolonged urination, you may have urinary inflammation. In the case of brown urine, it may be from kidney stones, kidney tumours, polycystic kidneys. Consult your doctor for immediate treatment.

Light green

This is a normal phenomenon because pregnant mothers eat coloured foods such as asparagus and other green vegetables. The colour is likely to return to normal when she doesn't consume these foods.

Pale blue

If the urine is pale blue with some other symptoms, there is a risk that the mother has urinary tract infection. This can be especially dangerous if you're in your third trimester and therefore, needs immediate medical attention.

Why does urine change colour during pregnancy

There could be many reasons why your urine looks different during pregnancy. from what you eat, to medications you're on, to even infections you may have contracted.

Diet

Your pregnancy diet will include a healthy balance of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other healthy foods. Certain fruits and vegetables can bring about a change in the colour of your urine during pregnancy.

Medicines

Sometimes a pregnant woman's body cannot break down the vitamins in their entirety. The absorbed vitamins and other supplemented nutrients are discarded from the body through urine, which could cause a darker shade of urine.

Dehydration

The intake of water also decides the colour of your urine during pregnancy. Another cause of dehydration is a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum. Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition characterised by severe morning sickness, nausea, and weight loss.

Urinary Tract Infection

An infection in the urinary tract can also bring about a change in the colour of your urine. A urinary tract infection (UTI) should be treated seriously, as it can have serious consequences like premature labour or an underweight baby.

Kidney diseases

Any disorder in the kidneys can also result in a change in the colour of urine. You may find it looking darker than usual or even thicker in consistency.

Here's When To See A Doctor

A woman's body goes through several changes, not only physically, but emotionally when she becomes pregnant. Sometimes a change in the urine's colour could result in minor changes in your daily life, like taking vitamin tablets or not drinking sufficient water.

However, the colour needs to be monitored closely as it can sometimes be a cause of a severe condition. A burning sensation while urinating could indicate a UTI. Testing is also required to monitor other complications like bladder or kidney infections, dehydration, and diabetes.

Relax and enjoy your pregnancy. Don't stress about little things, but monitor your health and watch out for the red flags. And it is very important to keep your medical practitioner in the loop all throughout your pregnancy.

