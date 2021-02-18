Prenatal yoga: Yoga studios in Singapore to check out

It’s no secret that pregnancy is both physically and mentally taxing. Yoga can be beneficial for expectant moms, but of course, precautions have to be taken and you should also talk to your healthcare advisor as well as the instructor before starting any class.

These yoga studios offer prenatal yoga classes that help ease the labour process, relieve common pregnancy problems , and prep your body for birth. Plus, you’ll also get to meet and bond with other pregnant mums.

Terra Luna Yoga

Mixing yoga practices with birth physiology and optimal maternal positioning techniques, Terra Luna Yoga’s classes are taught by certified prenatal yoga teachers and birth workers (doulas).

Founder and yogini Dewi Chen, a mum herself, pursued a pregnancy yoga teaching certification in London with Dr. Uma Dinsmore-Tuli and is a trained birth and postpartum doula. She also received additional training in Optimal Maternal Positioning. The yoga studio welcomes all expectant mothers – from those in their first trimester to when they’re ready for delivery.

Terra Luna Yoga is at 611A Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269713 (Note: It moves to 896 Dunearn Road from Feb 23, 2021). Visit its website for more information.

Como Shambhala Urban Escape

Its prenatal yoga class is designed to achieve a balance of physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, with the focus on spinal alignment and toning of birthing muscles, as well as stamina and relaxation of both body and mind. Como Shambhala recommends this class for expectant mothers who are at least 12 weeks into their pregnancy.

Post-delivery, you can also sign up for its postnatal classes. It’s recommended that you wait until four to six weeks after vaginal birth and 10 weeks after a caesarean section before booking a class.

Como Shambhala Urban Escape is at #06-01/02 Delfi Orchard Singapore, 402 Orchard Road, Singapore 238876. Visit its website for more information.

Art of Yoga

Easties will want to check out this boutique yoga studio located in the East Coast area. Its 60-minute prenatal yoga classes focus on poses for pregnant women, in order to increase strength and flexibility as well as develop proper breathing and relaxation techniques to prepare for labour.

They’re currently helmed by instructor Natalie Lim, who has practised yoga since 2012 and also teaches Hatha, Ashtanga, Yin and kids yoga.

Plus, you can do it from the comfort of your home, too – live-stream classes are available. Check its website or Instagram page for updates on weekly schedules.

Art of Yoga is at 121 Upper East Coast Road, #02-01, Singapore 455245. Visit its website for more information.

Yoga Inc

Yoga Inc has various locations islandwide, with prenatal classes available across its outlets (excluding East Coast Park).

These courses, held only on Saturdays and Sundays, take mothers-to-be through the techniques of breathing exercises, physical movements, and postures to strengthen and relax the body, as well as ease the mind and connect with their baby in a safe and supportive environment.

Online courses are also available.

Visit its website for more information and for the list of locations.

Yoga Lab

The sister brand of Barre Lab, Yoga Lab’s classes are designed for mums-to-be to relax, strengthen and prepare themselves – physically and mentally – for birth.

It’s suited for pregnant ladies past their first trimester (12 weeks) and those new to its prenatal classes can get a free trial by emailing yoga@labstudios.com with the preferred slot (date, time and location) at least 24 hours prior to class.

If you can’t make it to the studio, check out its online classes.

Yoga Lab is at 135 East Coast Road, #03-01, Singapore 428820. Visit its website for more information.

OmhSantih Yoga

At each of its 90-minute classes, you’ll go through a series of yogic breathing techniques (pranayama), poses (asana) and a relaxation exercise (savasana) that have been modified to suit pregnancy needs.

The postures exercise is a modified version of Ashtanga Yoga postures to ensure safety for expecting women.

You’ll work on strengthening various muscle groups (legs, core, and spine) needed to support the additional weight during pregnancy, those needed for labor and delivery (core and pelvic areas), and improving blood circulation to prevent water retention, which tends to lead to the swelling of feet.

OmhSantih Yoga is at 219 Jalan Kayu, #02-01, Singapore 799442. Visit its website for more information.

Hom Yoga

With its minimalist white interiors and three locations around town, Hom Yoga offers prenatal yoga classes designed to ease pregnancy discomforts, lower stress levels and connect you with your baby. Flow is based around standing poses and restorative floor work that open and strengthen the requisite muscles for labour and postnatal recover.

Classes are kept small and incorporate pregnancy-focused accessories (like large bolsters to aid in lying down). Post-pregnancy, the studio also offers postnatal classes as well as a Mums & Bubs class where new mothers can bring their babies aged 4 to 12 months along.

Hom Yoga has three locations including 181 Orchard Road #06-12/13 Singapore 238896, visit their website for more details.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.