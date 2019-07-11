Preschool children who have more screen time show structural differences in their brains: Study

New US research has found that preschool-age children who use more screen-based media show structural differences in the brain -- which could affect their language and literacy skills.

Carried out by researchers at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the new study looked at 27 girls and 20 boys, all healthy and aged between 3 and 5 years old, and assessed their screen time in terms of American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations.

The AAP recommendations take into account how much time children should spend in front of screens, a child's access to screens (including portable devices and content), and who children are with and how they interact when they are looking at screens.

The children completed standard cognitive tests and underwent a diffusion tensor MRI, which provides estimates of the white matter integrity in the brain.

The children's parents were also asked to complete a 15-item screening tool, the ScreenQ, which reflects AAP screen-based media recommendations.

The findings, which are published online in JAMA Pediatrics, showed that children who have more screen time, as measured by the ScreenQ scores, have lower brain white matter integrity, which affects language and other emergent literacy skills.