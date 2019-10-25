The Prestige Hotel Penang: Modern Victorian-style hotel designed by Singapore-based architects

PHOTO: Instagram/bread.natural.way
The Peak

Penang, a popular destination in Malaysia for its architecture and food scene, officially welcomes The Prestige Hotel in October 2019.

The design-driven luxury hotel sits amid a Unesco World Heritage Site, in the historical core of Georgetown, and is a modern-day interpretation of Victorian design.

With intricate 19th century English colonial buildings as neighbours - some of which still house banking and commercial facilities - the luxury hotel has united its colonial heritage with sophisticated architectural and design philosophies.

In this way, it delivers a distinctive and memorable experience for business and leisure travellers.

On top of that, it has also taken cues from the movie The Prestige (also set in Victorian times) about the illusory art of magic, the result being interesting elements that may intrigue travellers.

For instance, the Premier Deluxe Suite features a shower and wardrobe enclosure crafted in champagne bronze-tinted metal and glass, which calls to mind props used in acts such as Houdini's escape box.  

The Loft Suite situates the bedroom on the mezzanine level.

Among the standout features of the elegant luxury accommodation with 162 spacious rooms is a rooftop infinity pool, with a view of sunsets over the waters of the quaint Church Street Pier. 

Indeed, the polished layout of the entire ground floor space harks back to English influences, with the retail units, the restaurant, and the reception area conceived as standalone stores - a unique shop-in-shop concept modelled after historical English shopping arcades. 

On the ground floor is the hotel's restaurant, The Glasshouse, which was inspired by the design of English garden conservatories. 

The Prestige Hotel is located 25 minutes from Penang's international airport and is within walking distance to Penang's famous cultural landmarks and gourmet hotspots.

It is part of the Design Hotels portfolio that spans 315 hotels and resorts worldwide.

The Prestige Hotel officially opened on Oct 1, 2019.

This article was first published in The Peak

More about
malaysia Hotels Lifestyle travel

TRENDING

Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES