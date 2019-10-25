The Prestige Hotel Penang: Modern Victorian-style hotel designed by Singapore-based architects

Penang, a popular destination in Malaysia for its architecture and food scene, officially welcomes The Prestige Hotel in October 2019.

The design-driven luxury hotel sits amid a Unesco World Heritage Site, in the historical core of Georgetown, and is a modern-day interpretation of Victorian design.

With intricate 19th century English colonial buildings as neighbours - some of which still house banking and commercial facilities - the luxury hotel has united its colonial heritage with sophisticated architectural and design philosophies.

In this way, it delivers a distinctive and memorable experience for business and leisure travellers.

On top of that, it has also taken cues from the movie The Prestige (also set in Victorian times) about the illusory art of magic, the result being interesting elements that may intrigue travellers.

For instance, the Premier Deluxe Suite features a shower and wardrobe enclosure crafted in champagne bronze-tinted metal and glass, which calls to mind props used in acts such as Houdini's escape box.

The Loft Suite situates the bedroom on the mezzanine level.

Among the standout features of the elegant luxury accommodation with 162 spacious rooms is a rooftop infinity pool, with a view of sunsets over the waters of the quaint Church Street Pier.

Indeed, the polished layout of the entire ground floor space harks back to English influences, with the retail units, the restaurant, and the reception area conceived as standalone stores - a unique shop-in-shop concept modelled after historical English shopping arcades.

On the ground floor is the hotel's restaurant, The Glasshouse, which was inspired by the design of English garden conservatories.

The Prestige Hotel is located 25 minutes from Penang's international airport and is within walking distance to Penang's famous cultural landmarks and gourmet hotspots.

It is part of the Design Hotels portfolio that spans 315 hotels and resorts worldwide.

The Prestige Hotel officially opened on Oct 1, 2019.

