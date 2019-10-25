Prevent costly dental visits by adopting these 4 dental hygiene behaviors

According to a recent survey by the Singapore Dental Association, 89 per cent of Singaporeans are concerned about dental costs.

They're not wrong to be concerned, as common but necessary procedures like dental implants can cost several thousand dollars.

Luckily, most dental conditions are preventable, which means you can reduce your risk of facing high dental fees simply by taking better care of your teeth.

Below, we sum up 4 cheap, preventive behaviours you can do to save money on your dental costs over the long run.

IF YOU ARE PRONE TO CAVITIES, ASK YOUR DENTIST FOR FISSURE SEALANTS

While there are a few lucky people whose teeth are not prone to cavities, some of us seem to get new ones every year.

While most cavities are easily treatable with a filling, others may continue to grow under the filling, leading to the need for a root canal.

Unfortunately, root canals can get pricey-some public and private clinics charge over $1,100 per treatment. What's more, root canals typically won't be covered by your private health insurance, leaving you to foot 100 per cent of the bill.

To avoid these types of costly complications, you can ask your dentist if you are a candidate for fissure (dental) sealants.

Fissure sealants are a thin coating that fills in the grooves in teeth, making them useful for people who are prone to cavities or have deep fissures in their teeth. The procedure is painless and affordable-costing less than half than a standard cavity filling.

AVERAGE COST OF ROOT CANALS AT PUBLIC HOSPITALS

DON'T AVOID YOUR ANNUAL DENTAL CLEANING AND CHECK-UP

An interesting statistic the Singapore Dental Association survey found is that almost 1 in 5 people have not gone to a dentist in the past 3 years. However, annual cleaning visits are one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious dental problems down the line.