Price comparison of Singapore ferries to Bintan & Batam - Which is the cheapest?

PHOTO: Facebook/bintanresortferries
Eugenia Liew
MoneySmart

Just a short (and cheap) ferry ride away, both Bintan and Batam are top resort destinations among Singaporeans. Depending on your destination (and ferry operator), it’ll take about 1 to 2 hours and cost under $50 for a return trip.

Yup, it’s so easy to get to that you don’t need a long weekend. Heck, with as many as 5 trips per day for some operators, you can even go there and back within a day if you really wanted to.

Itching to escape? Here’s a comparison of the ferries departing Singapore to Bintan and Batam.

Singapore to Batam 

  1. Majestic Fast Ferry to Batam Centre
  2. Batam Fast Ferry (multiple routes)

Singapore to Bintan

  1. Bintan Resort Ferries to Bandar Bentan Telani
  2. Mozaic Ferry Lines to Bintan Lagoon Resort
  3. Bintan ferries to Tanjung Pinang

SINGAPORE TO BATAM BY FERRY

For Batam, it’s pretty straightforward. There are 2 main operators: Majestic Fast Ferry & Batam Fast Ferry.

The former only takes you to Batam Centre, whereas the latter has a few other routes to Nongsapura and Harbourbay too.

Majestic Fast Ferry - Singapore to Batam Centre:

Ferry operator One-way fare Return fare 
Majestic Fast Ferry website  $24.50 ($17.50 + $7 terminal fee)  $49 ($35 + $14 two-way terminal fees)  

Batam Fast Ferry - multiple routes and ferry terminals:

Batam Fast Ferry route One-way fare  Return fare 
Tanah Merah to Nongsapura  $25 $49
Tanah Merah to Harbourbay  $25 $49
Harbourfront to Batam Centre $25 $49
Harbourfront to Sekupang $25 $49
Harbourfront to Harbourbay $25 $50

When checking, make sure to look at whether or not the listed prices include hidden costs like the taxes and levies, including the $7 terminal fee when both departing and returning.

On the surface, Majestic Fast Ferry may look cheaper by sporting fares as cheap as $35 for a return trip. However, if you add in the $14, it comes up to $49 if you buy from the official site.

$49 is the same published price as Batam Fast Ferry. For Batam Centre, both are the same price for return trips, but Majestic Fast Ferry is cheaper for one-way tickets.

Those are the prices on the operators’ official websites. But here’s a tip: For discounted tickets, look on travel voucher sites like KLOOK and Changi Recommends. It’s much cheaper!

Majestic Fast Ferry tickets are $35.80, including all taxes. Batam Fast Ferry is also on KLOOK and Changi Recommends, but they only have vouchers for rides to Nongsapura and Harbourbay ($38 to $36 for return trips).

Now, let’s move on to the Bintan ferries.

SINGAPORE TO BINTAN BY FERRY

For Bintan, there are more ferry operators — namely Bintan Resort Ferries, Mozaic Ferry Line, Sindo Ferry and Majestic Fast Ferry — and they can take you from Singapore to 1) Bandar Bentan Telani, 2) Bintan Lagoon Resort, or 3) Tanjung Pinang.

Bintan Resort Ferries from Singapore to Bandar Bentan Telani:

Bintan Resort Ferries One-way fare Round trip
Economy $45 $58 (off-peak), $64 (off-peak and peak), $70 (peak) 
Emerald $67 $102 (off-peak), $108 (off-peak and peak), $114 (peak) 

Bintan is mostly a resort island, and many beach resorts are located at the Lagoi region, accessed via BBT. This area is served by Bintan Resort Ferries.

There are 2 classes of seats — economy, and the “first class” Emerald. Prices are significantly more (up to 2X more), which, to me, isn’t very worth it for a such a short ride.

The prices are also differentiated based on peak and off-peak periods. Off-peak is from Monday to Thursday, excluding eve of public holidays and public holidays. Peak is from Friday to Sunday, including eve of PH and PH.

You can also buy tickets on KLOOK and Changi Recommends, but you only get about $2 to $6 off the retail price.

Ferry from Singapore to Bintan Lagoon Resort:

Ferry operator One-way fare  Round trip fares 
Mozaic Ferry Lines  $32 $64

If you specifically want to go to Bintan Lagoon Resort — they are the largest integrated resort on the island — then the ferry there is operated by Mozaic Ferry Lines.

There are no discounted tickets for this.

… Not that I know of, anyway. If you find any, leave a comment so I can add it in!

Singapore to Bintan, Tanjung Pinang:

Ferry operator One-way fare Round trip fares Additional costs 
Sindo Ferry  $22 $44  +S$7 Singapore departure fee 

 

+RP60,000 Pinang Terminal fee 

+RP20,000 confirmation fee 
Majestic Fast Ferry  $23 $46 +S$7 depart terminal fee 

Tanjung Pinang is a town in Bintan. There are no beaches there, but if you get a packaged tour with some agencies, they may be able to arrange transport for you to get to the waters to go snorkelling and etc.

There is no public transport on the island so it’ll be hard to travel that far on your own. Tanjung Pinang is more for city tours and beautiful temples.

2 operators go to Tanjung Pinang,  Sindo Ferry and Majestic Fast Ferry. Prices are comparable, but Sindo’s prices exclude some fees on the Indonesia side (adds up to about S$8).

There’s no mention of those fees on Majestic Fast Ferry’s site.

This article was first published in MoneySmart .

More about
travel travel tips ferry

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
Police looking for man who left baby at hospital and fled; mother suspected of child, drug abuse
Man flees after leaving unconscious baby at SGH; police manhunt ongoing
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES