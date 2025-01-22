Prices drop across all COE categories in second bidding for January 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums saw decreases across the board in the second bidding exercise for January 2025, with the largest drop of almost $8,000 coming in Cat E.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $98 to end the bidding exercise at $93,601.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums go down by $4,876 to end at $116,625.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go down by $2,415 to end the bidding exercise at $65,476.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $1,280 to close at $7,721.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, experienced the largest drop this round, with premiums going down by $7,888 to finish the exercise at $115,112.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for January 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$93,601
|$93,699
|-$98
|$97,747 (Jan)
$94,513 (Feb)
|B
|$116,625
|$121,501
|-$4,876
|$109,164 (Jan)
$110,537 (Feb)
|C
|$65,476
|$67,891
|-$2,415
|$70,912 (Jan)
$68,481 (Feb)
|D
|$7,721
|$9,001
|-$1,280
|$8,935 (Jan)
$8,457 (Feb)
|E
|$115,112
|$123,000
|-$7,888
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
