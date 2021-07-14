P1 registration Phase 2A(2) to begin on July 14; vacancies in primary schools updated

The Primary 1 registration results have been released with six primary schools left with no spots. The results came out as scheduled on Tuesday (July 13).
The Ministry of Education (MOE) releases the final balloting status of primary schools in Singapore after the end of every phase.
So for parents who want to be kept updated on the school vacancies during the P1 registration exercise, the results are available on their official website.
Phase 2A(2) Of P1 registration begins on Wednesday
With the latest Primary 1 registration results out, the exercise will move on to Phase 2A(2); which begins on Wednesday (July 14) and will end on Thursday (July 15).
This phase will start from 9am on Wednesday and closes at 4.30pm the next day.
As announced by MOE, this phase will be for children who:
- Have a parent or sibling that studied in the primary school of choice
- Have a parent who is a staff member of the primary school
- Is from the MOE Kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school
Primary 1 registration results for Phase 2A(2) will be released on Friday (July 23).
ALSO READ: Primary 1 registration guide for all parents: What you need to know for online exercise
Primary 1 registration results: Available vacancies in Phase 2A(2)
The six schools with all available spots taken during the second phase of the Primary 1 registration results are:
- Ai Tong School, Catholic High School (Primary)
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary)
- Nanyang Primary School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Rosyth School
These primary schools will only have spots available again for phases 2B and 2C. As you know, this is applicable to every primary school that has 20 spots reserved for each phase.
As of Tuesday (July 13), the following are the available vacancies left for Primary 1 registration phase 2A(2):
|School name
|Available vacancies in P1 Registration Phase 2A(2)
|Admiralty Primary School
|87
|Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School
|130
|Alexandra Primary School
|65
|Anchor Green Primary School
|113
|Anderson Primary School
|83
|Ang Mo Kio Primary School
|152
|Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
|45
|Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
|38
|Angsana Primary School
|162
|Beacon Primary School
|128
|Bedok Green Primary School
|177
|Bendemeer Primary School
|141
|Blangah Rise Primary School
|91
|Boon Lay Garden Primary School
|139
|Bukit Panjang Primary School
|86
|Bukit Timah Primary School
|106
|Bukit View Primary School
|137
|Canberra Primary School
|114
|Canossa Catholic Primary School
|72
|Cantonment Primary School
|140
|Casuarina Primary School
|56
|Cedar Primary School
|164
|Changkat Primary School
|124
|CHIJ Katong Primary
|98
|CHIJ (Kellock)
|117
|CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel
|67
|CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity
|146
|CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace
|99
|CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
|67
|Chongfu School
|80
|Chongzheng Primary School
|53
|Chua Chu Kang Primary School
|108
|Clementi Primary School
|146
|Compassvale Primary School
|109
|Concord Primary School
|106
|Corporation Primary School
|157
|Damai Primary School
|167
|Dazhong Primary School
|89
|De La Salle School
|97
|East Spring Primary School
|103
|Edgefield Primary School
|100
|Elias Park Primary School
|69
|Endeavour Primary School
|126
|Evergreen Primary School
|86
|Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
|31
|Farrer Park Primary School
|132
|Fengshan Primary School
|70
|Fern Green Primary School
|120
|Fernvale Primary School
|160
|First Toa Payoh Primary School
|152
|Frontier Primary School
|82
|Fuchun Primary School
|97
|Fuhua Primary School
|92
|Gan Eng Seng Primary School
|130
|Geylang Methodist School (Primary)
|133
|Gongshang Primary School
|25
|Greendale Primary School
|181
|Greenridge Primary School
|123
|Greenwood Primary School
|119
|Haig Girls’ School
|92
|Henry Park Primary School
|32
|Holy Innocents’ Primary School
|55
|Hong Wen School
|70
|Horizon Primary School
|62
|Hougang Primary School
|89
|Huamin Primary School
|106
|Innova Primary School
|52
|Jiemin Primary School
|116
|Jing Shan Primary School
|56
|Junyuan Primary School
|125
|Jurong Primary School
|78
|Jurong West Primary School
|67
|Keming Primary School
|80
|Kheng Cheng School
|72
|Kong Hwa School
|70
|Kranji Primary School
|110
|Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
|109
|Lakeside Primary School
|99
|Lianhua Primary School
|149
|Maha Bodhi School
|105
|Maris Stella High School (Primary Section)
|104
|Marsiling Primary School
|106
|Marymount Convent School
|155
|Mayflower Primary School
|103
|Mee Toh School
|132
|Meridian Primary School
|115
|Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)
|23
|Montfort Junior School
|118
|Nan Chiau Primary School
|106
|Nan Hua Primary School
|5
|Naval Base Primary School
|122
|New Town Primary School
|193
|Ngee Ann Primary School
|112
|North Spring Primary School
|132
|North View Primary School
|121
|North Vista Primary School
|157
|Northland Primary School
|70
|Northoaks Primary School
|112
|Northshore Primary School
|194
|Oasis Primary School
|115
|Opera Estate Primary School
|88
|Palm View Primary School
|144
|Park View Primary School
|87
|Pasir Ris Primary School
|58
|Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)
|101
|Pei Chun Public School
|31
|Pei Tong Primary School
|183
|Peiying Primary School
|104
|Poi Ching School
|101
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|55
|Punggol Cove Primary School
|124
|Punggol Green Primary School
|92
|Punggol Primary School
|59
|Punggol View Primary School
|127
|Qifa Primary School
|139
|Qihua Primary School
|120
|Queenstown Primary School
|107
|Radin Mas Primary School
|48
|Raffles Girls’ Primary School
|121
|Red Swastika School
|19
|River Valley Primary School
|78
|Riverside Primary School
|89
|Rivervale Primary School
|108
|Rulang Primary School
|25
|Sembawang Primary School
|74
|Seng Kang Primary School
|168
|Sengkang Green Primary School
|124
|Shuqun Primary School
|71
|Si Ling Primary School
|72
|Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School
|31
|South View Primary School
|73
|Springdale Primary School
|100
|St. Andrew’s Junior School
|82
|St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School
|141
|St. Anthony’s Primary School
|73
|St. Gabriel’s Primary School
|77
|St. Hilda’s Primary School
|30
|St. Joseph’s Institution Junior
|95
|St. Margaret’s Primary School
|81
|St. Stephen’s School
|149
|Tampines North Primary School
|126
|Tampines Primary School
|103
|Tanjong Katong Priamry School
|82
|Tao Nan School
|27
|Teck Ghee Primary School
|93
|Teck Whye Primary School
|144
|Telok Kurau Primary School
|81
|Temasek Primary School
|11
|Townsville Primary School
|108
|Unity Primary School
|123
|Valour Primary School
|175
|Waterway Primary School
|91
|Wellington Primary School
|107
|West Grove Primary School
|126
|West Spring Primary School
|92
|West View Primary School
|102
|Westwood Primary School
|114
|White Sands Primary School
|57
|Woodgrove Primary School
|65
|Woodlands Primary School
|76
|Woodlands Ring Primary School
|120
|Xinghua Primary School
|157
|Xingnan Primary School
|188
|Xinmin Primary School
|82
|Xishan Primary school
|90
|Yangzheng Primary School
|67
|Yew Tee Primary School
|127
|Yio Chu Kang Primary School
|114
|Yishun Primary School
|78
|Yu Neng Primary School
|39
|Yuhua Primary School
|150
|Yumin Primary School
|82
|Zhangde Primary School
|87
|Zhenghua Primary School
|122
|Zhonghua Primary School
|110
This article was first published in theAsianparent.