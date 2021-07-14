P1 registration Phase 2A(2) to begin on July 14; vacancies in primary schools updated

The Primary 1 registration results have been released with six primary schools left with no spots. The results came out as scheduled on Tuesday (July 13).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) releases the final balloting status of primary schools in Singapore after the end of every phase.

So for parents who want to be kept updated on the school vacancies during the P1 registration exercise, the results are available on their official website.

Phase 2A(2) Of P1 registration begins on Wednesday

PHOTO: Facebook/moesingapore

With the latest Primary 1 registration results out, the exercise will move on to Phase 2A(2); which begins on Wednesday (July 14) and will end on Thursday (July 15).

This phase will start from 9am on Wednesday and closes at 4.30pm the next day.

As announced by MOE, this phase will be for children who:

Have a parent or sibling that studied in the primary school of choice

Have a parent who is a staff member of the primary school

Is from the MOE Kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school

Primary 1 registration results for Phase 2A(2) will be released on Friday (July 23).

ALSO READ: Primary 1 registration guide for all parents: What you need to know for online exercise

Primary 1 registration results: Available vacancies in Phase 2A(2)

PHOTO: Ministry of Education, Singapore

The six schools with all available spots taken during the second phase of the Primary 1 registration results are:

Ai Tong School, Catholic High School (Primary)

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary)

Nanyang Primary School

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School

Rosyth School

These primary schools will only have spots available again for phases 2B and 2C. As you know, this is applicable to every primary school that has 20 spots reserved for each phase.

As of Tuesday (July 13), the following are the available vacancies left for Primary 1 registration phase 2A(2):

School name Available vacancies in P1 Registration Phase 2A(2) Admiralty Primary School 87 Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School 130 Alexandra Primary School 65 Anchor Green Primary School 113 Anderson Primary School 83 Ang Mo Kio Primary School 152 Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 45 Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) 38 Angsana Primary School 162 Beacon Primary School 128 Bedok Green Primary School 177 Bendemeer Primary School 141 Blangah Rise Primary School 91 Boon Lay Garden Primary School 139 Bukit Panjang Primary School 86 Bukit Timah Primary School 106 Bukit View Primary School 137 Canberra Primary School 114 Canossa Catholic Primary School 72 Cantonment Primary School 140 Casuarina Primary School 56 Cedar Primary School 164 Changkat Primary School 124 CHIJ Katong Primary 98 CHIJ (Kellock) 117 CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel 67 CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity 146 CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 99 CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) 67 Chongfu School 80 Chongzheng Primary School 53 Chua Chu Kang Primary School 108 Clementi Primary School 146 Compassvale Primary School 109 Concord Primary School 106 Corporation Primary School 157 Damai Primary School 167 Dazhong Primary School 89 De La Salle School 97 East Spring Primary School 103 Edgefield Primary School 100 Elias Park Primary School 69 Endeavour Primary School 126 Evergreen Primary School 86 Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) 31 Farrer Park Primary School 132 Fengshan Primary School 70 Fern Green Primary School 120 Fernvale Primary School 160 First Toa Payoh Primary School 152 Frontier Primary School 82 Fuchun Primary School 97 Fuhua Primary School 92 Gan Eng Seng Primary School 130 Geylang Methodist School (Primary) 133 Gongshang Primary School 25 Greendale Primary School 181 Greenridge Primary School 123 Greenwood Primary School 119 Haig Girls’ School 92 Henry Park Primary School 32 Holy Innocents’ Primary School 55 Hong Wen School 70 Horizon Primary School 62 Hougang Primary School 89 Huamin Primary School 106 Innova Primary School 52 Jiemin Primary School 116 Jing Shan Primary School 56 Junyuan Primary School 125 Jurong Primary School 78 Jurong West Primary School 67 Keming Primary School 80 Kheng Cheng School 72 Kong Hwa School 70 Kranji Primary School 110 Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School 109 Lakeside Primary School 99 Lianhua Primary School 149 Maha Bodhi School 105 Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) 104 Marsiling Primary School 106 Marymount Convent School 155 Mayflower Primary School 103 Mee Toh School 132 Meridian Primary School 115 Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 23 Montfort Junior School 118 Nan Chiau Primary School 106 Nan Hua Primary School 5 Naval Base Primary School 122 New Town Primary School 193 Ngee Ann Primary School 112 North Spring Primary School 132 North View Primary School 121 North Vista Primary School 157 Northland Primary School 70 Northoaks Primary School 112 Northshore Primary School 194 Oasis Primary School 115 Opera Estate Primary School 88 Palm View Primary School 144 Park View Primary School 87 Pasir Ris Primary School 58 Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 101 Pei Chun Public School 31 Pei Tong Primary School 183 Peiying Primary School 104 Poi Ching School 101 Princess Elizabeth Primary School 55 Punggol Cove Primary School 124 Punggol Green Primary School 92 Punggol Primary School 59 Punggol View Primary School 127 Qifa Primary School 139 Qihua Primary School 120 Queenstown Primary School 107 Radin Mas Primary School 48 Raffles Girls’ Primary School 121 Red Swastika School 19 River Valley Primary School 78 Riverside Primary School 89 Rivervale Primary School 108 Rulang Primary School 25 Sembawang Primary School 74 Seng Kang Primary School 168 Sengkang Green Primary School 124 Shuqun Primary School 71 Si Ling Primary School 72 Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School 31 South View Primary School 73 Springdale Primary School 100 St. Andrew’s Junior School 82 St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School 141 St. Anthony’s Primary School 73 St. Gabriel’s Primary School 77 St. Hilda’s Primary School 30 St. Joseph’s Institution Junior 95 St. Margaret’s Primary School 81 St. Stephen’s School 149 Tampines North Primary School 126 Tampines Primary School 103 Tanjong Katong Priamry School 82 Tao Nan School 27 Teck Ghee Primary School 93 Teck Whye Primary School 144 Telok Kurau Primary School 81 Temasek Primary School 11 Townsville Primary School 108 Unity Primary School 123 Valour Primary School 175 Waterway Primary School 91 Wellington Primary School 107 West Grove Primary School 126 West Spring Primary School 92 West View Primary School 102 Westwood Primary School 114 White Sands Primary School 57 Woodgrove Primary School 65 Woodlands Primary School 76 Woodlands Ring Primary School 120 Xinghua Primary School 157 Xingnan Primary School 188 Xinmin Primary School 82 Xishan Primary school 90 Yangzheng Primary School 67 Yew Tee Primary School 127 Yio Chu Kang Primary School 114 Yishun Primary School 78 Yu Neng Primary School 39 Yuhua Primary School 150 Yumin Primary School 82 Zhangde Primary School 87 Zhenghua Primary School 122 Zhonghua Primary School 110

This article was first published in theAsianparent.