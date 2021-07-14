P1 registration Phase 2A(2) to begin on July 14; vacancies in primary schools updated

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The Primary 1 registration results have been released with six primary schools left with no spots. The results came out as scheduled on Tuesday (July 13). 

The Ministry of Education (MOE) releases the final balloting status of primary schools in Singapore after the end of every phase.

So for parents who want to be kept updated on the school vacancies during the P1 registration exercise, the results are available on their official website.

Phase 2A(2) Of P1 registration begins on Wednesday

PHOTO: Facebook/moesingapore

With the latest Primary 1 registration results out, the exercise will move on to Phase 2A(2); which begins on Wednesday (July 14) and will end on Thursday (July 15).

This phase will start from 9am on Wednesday and closes at 4.30pm the next day.

As announced by MOE, this phase will be for children who:

  • Have a parent or sibling that studied in the primary school of choice
  • Have a parent who is a staff member of the primary school
  • Is from the MOE Kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school

Primary 1 registration results for Phase 2A(2) will be released on Friday (July 23).

Primary 1 registration results: Available vacancies in Phase 2A(2)

PHOTO: Ministry of Education, Singapore

The six schools with all available spots taken during the second phase of the Primary 1 registration results are:

  • Ai Tong School, Catholic High School (Primary)
  • CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary)
  • Nanyang Primary School
  • Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
  • Rosyth School

These primary schools will only have spots available again for phases 2B and 2C. As you know, this is applicable to every primary school that has 20 spots reserved for each phase. 

As of Tuesday (July 13), the following are the available vacancies left for Primary 1 registration phase 2A(2): 

School name Available vacancies in P1 Registration Phase 2A(2)
Admiralty Primary School 87
Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School 130
Alexandra Primary School 65
Anchor Green Primary School 113
Anderson Primary School 83
Ang Mo Kio Primary School 152
Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 45
Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) 38
Angsana Primary School 162
Beacon Primary School 128
Bedok Green Primary School 177
Bendemeer Primary School 141
Blangah Rise Primary School 91
Boon Lay Garden Primary School 139
Bukit Panjang Primary School 86
Bukit Timah Primary School 106
Bukit View Primary School 137
Canberra Primary School 114
Canossa Catholic Primary School  72
Cantonment Primary School 140
Casuarina Primary School 56
Cedar Primary School 164
Changkat Primary School 124
CHIJ Katong Primary 98
CHIJ (Kellock) 117
CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel 67
CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity 146
CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 99
CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) 67
Chongfu School 80
Chongzheng Primary School 53
Chua Chu Kang Primary School 108
Clementi Primary School 146
Compassvale Primary School 109
Concord Primary School 106
Corporation Primary School 157
Damai Primary School 167
Dazhong Primary School 89
De La Salle School 97
East Spring Primary School 103
Edgefield Primary School 100
Elias Park Primary School  69
Endeavour Primary School 126
Evergreen Primary School 86
Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) 31
Farrer Park Primary School 132
Fengshan Primary School 70
Fern Green Primary School 120
Fernvale Primary School 160
First Toa Payoh Primary School 152
Frontier Primary School 82
Fuchun Primary School 97
Fuhua Primary School 92
Gan Eng Seng Primary School 130
Geylang Methodist School (Primary) 133
Gongshang Primary School 25
Greendale Primary School 181
Greenridge Primary School 123
Greenwood Primary School 119
Haig Girls’ School 92
Henry Park Primary School 32
Holy Innocents’ Primary School 55
Hong Wen School 70
Horizon Primary School 62
Hougang Primary School 89
Huamin Primary School 106
Innova Primary School 52
Jiemin Primary School 116
Jing Shan Primary School 56
Junyuan Primary School 125
Jurong Primary School 78
Jurong West Primary School 67
Keming Primary School 80
Kheng Cheng School 72
Kong Hwa School 70
Kranji Primary School 110
Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School 109
Lakeside Primary School 99
Lianhua Primary School 149
Maha Bodhi School 105
Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) 104
Marsiling Primary School 106
Marymount Convent School 155
Mayflower Primary School 103
Mee Toh School 132
Meridian Primary School 115
Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 23
Montfort Junior School 118
Nan Chiau Primary School 106
Nan Hua Primary School 5
Naval Base Primary School 122
New Town Primary School 193
Ngee Ann Primary School 112
North Spring Primary School 132
North View Primary School  121
North Vista Primary School 157
Northland Primary School 70
Northoaks Primary School 112
Northshore Primary School 194
Oasis Primary School 115
Opera Estate Primary School 88
Palm View Primary School 144
Park View Primary School 87
Pasir Ris Primary School 58
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 101
Pei Chun Public School 31
Pei Tong Primary School 183
Peiying Primary School 104
Poi Ching School 101
Princess Elizabeth Primary School 55
Punggol Cove Primary School 124
Punggol Green Primary School 92
Punggol Primary School 59
Punggol View Primary School 127
Qifa Primary School  139
Qihua Primary School 120
Queenstown Primary School 107
Radin Mas Primary School 48
Raffles Girls’ Primary School 121
Red Swastika School 19
River Valley Primary School 78
Riverside Primary School 89
Rivervale Primary School 108
Rulang Primary School 25
Sembawang Primary School 74
Seng Kang Primary School 168
Sengkang Green Primary School 124
Shuqun Primary School 71
Si Ling Primary School 72
Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School 31
South View Primary School 73
Springdale Primary School 100
St. Andrew’s Junior School 82
St. Anthony’s Canossian Primary School 141
St. Anthony’s Primary School 73
St. Gabriel’s Primary School 77
St. Hilda’s Primary School 30
St. Joseph’s Institution Junior 95
St. Margaret’s Primary School 81
St. Stephen’s School 149
Tampines North Primary School 126
Tampines Primary School 103
Tanjong Katong Priamry School 82
Tao Nan School 27
Teck Ghee Primary School 93
Teck Whye Primary School 144
Telok Kurau Primary School 81
Temasek Primary School 11
Townsville Primary School 108
Unity Primary School 123
Valour Primary School 175
Waterway Primary School 91
Wellington Primary School 107
West Grove Primary School 126
West Spring Primary School 92
West View Primary School 102
Westwood Primary School 114
White Sands Primary School 57
Woodgrove Primary School 65
Woodlands Primary School 76
Woodlands Ring Primary School 120
Xinghua Primary School 157
Xingnan Primary School 188
Xinmin Primary School 82
Xishan Primary school 90
Yangzheng Primary School 67
Yew Tee Primary School 127
Yio Chu Kang Primary School 114
Yishun Primary School 78
Yu Neng Primary School 39
Yuhua Primary School 150
Yumin Primary School 82
Zhangde Primary School 87
Zhenghua Primary School  122
Zhonghua Primary School 110

