Primary 1 preparation: How to help your child stop taking naps

If she is still sleepy and looks exhausted in the morning when she wakes up, then it is likely she needs to go to bed earlier.

Getting under the blankets even half an hour earlier than usual can make all the difference.

She is old enough to understand the positive effect this has on her, although she may protest anyway.

IS SHE PLAYING INSTEAD OF SLEEPING?

Going to bed isn't the same as going to sleep.

Some children look at their bed as an extension of the playroom, and spend hours with toys and games while they lie under the covers.

Others spend too much time on screens before bedtime, which affects their ability to fall asleep.

No wonder they are tired the next morning. Check that your child doesn't play for too long before the light goes out.

DOES SHE OFTEN HAVE NIGHTMARES?

Waking up because of bad dreams obviously disrupts sleep patterns.

A child whose slumber is regularly disturbed by nightmares will be tired in the morning and find it hard to stop napping during the day.

Talk to her about this. Perhaps she worries about something to such an extent that it causes bad dreams.

IS HER MORNING ROUTINE TOO HECTIC?

The way your child rises from bed in the morning affects her the rest of the day.

Make sure she has plenty of time for getting up; that she is relaxed and doesn't have to rush.

That sets the tone for the remainder of her day.