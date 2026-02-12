'Time to retire': Hainanese eatery Prince Coffee House to close after nearly 50 years

Another heritage eatery in Singapore will shutter its doors this year as Prince Coffee House's owner announced that he plans to retire in June or July.

For close to 50 years, owner Jimmy Lim has been running the restaurant serving old-school Hainanese-Western fare.

Jimmy, who is in his late 80s, told The Straits Times that it is "time to retire" as he has grown too old for the demanding work hours.

His children also expressed no interest in taking over the business.

Last November, the eatery announced its upcoming closure, informing customers that 2025 would be its final year accepting Christmas orders.

"We are saddened to announce that our operations will cease in mid-2026. We appreciate your continued support during this time," it said.

Located along Beach Road, Prince Coffee House's popular menu items include Grilled Pork Chop ($15) and Prince's Special Ox-tail Stew ($32) among various other mains, zichar dishes, pastries and kueh.

Jimmy first opened the eatery at the now-demolished Shaw Tower in 1977, which used to house the famous Prince Cinema. It then moved to Coronation Plaza at Bukit Timah before relocating to its current location where it has stayed for almost 15 years.

Before opening Prince Coffee House, Jimmy worked at a hotel where he "secretly learnt" how to cook Western cuisine, Lianhe Zaobao reported in 2024.

'Sad to see you go'

Following Prince Coffee House's closure announcement, some netizens have expressed their reluctance to part with the eatery.

"So sad to see you go. I will come again, your hor fun is really out of this world," one commented.

Another customer, who goes by Michael Poh C H on Facebook, shared his thoughts after visiting the eatery early this year.

"Their shop contract expires in July, and they intend to close by June this year. Hearing this truly saddens me. Another heritage eatery, another piece of Singapore's food history, slowly fading away. If you have never been here, or haven't visited in a long while, please come by soon," he wrote.

"Taste the food, feel the atmosphere, and support this wonderful place while you still can."

Last October, local content creator Bruce Mathieu visited the eatery, marvelling at its old-school decor.

"Stepping in feels like travelling back to the 70s, with its vintage posters, checkered table cloths, and warm, homely service from Uncle Jimmy," he wrote.

The eatery's main pool of customers are regulars, and some tourists even make it a point to visit every year during the F1 period, Jimmy told The Straits Times.

Address: 249 Beach Road, #01-249, Singapore 189757

Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm daily

