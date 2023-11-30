Pro tips for driving in the rain

If you've earned your driving licence without having lessons or taking your TP test in the rain, you should be glad because you've had it relatively easy. Driving itself is a task that requires your full attention, and inclement weather makes it even more complicated.



The risk of accidents while driving in the rain is also higher due to poorer visibility and reduced grip, which is why you must slow down to give yourself a longer stopping distance. But that's not all you can do. Here are some tips from experienced drivers.

1. Turn up the temperature

Car windows tend to fog up when you're driving in the rain because it's cooler inside the car than it is outside it. One way to help prevent this is to turn up your air con's temperature.



Let's say your car indicates that it is 26 degrees outside. If you frequently set the climate control to 20 or 21 degrees, increase it to 24 or even 25 degrees to lessen the temperature difference. You can also angle the left and right vents, so they face away from the windows.



Don't just switch off the system, though, as the air-con dehumidifies the cabin. Humidity levels are high when it's raining, and if left unchecked, your windows might end up foggy and wet. Yikes!

2. Coat your wing mirrors

Visibility matters all the time and not just when it's raining. We need our wing mirrors to remain as clear as possible because we need them to look out for other road users and when we're parking.



To prevent water from building up and smearing your mirrors (that's when there are small puddles), give them a good scrubbing when you wash your car. Then, apply either an anti-fog or hydrophobic product to them.



It doesn't matter which one you use — just make sure you find it easy and convenient to apply. Avoid using anything that takes too long or requires too many steps to do properly because you probably won't use it.

3. Watch for brake lights

Say it's pouring so heavily that your wipers can't even keep up with the deluge of water. Apart from driving slower, keep a lookout for brake lights because these stand out more than any bright (or dark) paint colour.



A mass of brake lights that suddenly illuminate indicates a potential road hazard. There could have been an accident or cars may be trying to slow to a crawl because the road ahead is partially flooded. Watch for indicators (yes, some do use them) too, as it could mean you need to change lanes.



If you haven't turned on your head lights, please do so as this improves your visibility. Do not, however, switch on your hazard lights while driving in the rain, as this may only confuse other road users.

4. Water waves

When a road is flooded, it's possible that oncoming traffic might send a wave of water towards your car. When it hits, you'll momentarily lose all visibility. But don't panic, and don't slam on the brakes, in case the driver behind was following too closely.



If you see the road ahead is flooded or witnessed another car getting hit by a water wave, you can try to switch lanes. But if this is not possible, don't worry. Ease off the accelerator pedal and turn up your wipers' speed as you pass that spot.



Even if water washes over your windscreen, most of it will flow away and the wipers will help clear the rest. All you must do at that moment is to keep your hands on the wheel and don't make any sudden movements.

5. Check the weather

Here's a tip you can learn from motorcyclists: Use the myENV app to check the weather. While tomorrow's forecast may not be accurate, you can see the current rain areas before you leave the house, giving you an idea of where to expect wet conditions.

(Click here if you're an iPhone user or here if you have an Android device.)



But what if it's already raining heavily? Well, if you have the option of delaying your drive, do so. On weekdays, traffic is usually the heaviest between the hours between 7.00 to 9.00am and 5.00 to 7.00pm, which is when most motorists are heading to work and going home.



Joining peak hour traffic during a severe thunderstorm is likely to leave you bogged down, so why not wait till the weather starts to clear up before driving off? You'll feel less stressed because your journey will be a safer and more pleasant one.



This article was first published in sgCarMart.