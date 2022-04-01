Probiotic and prebiotic skincare: Why achieving microbiome balance is the new trend

With things like kombucha , kefir and tempeh improving gut health and immunity , the concept of probiotics is not exactly unheard of. Now the idea of ‘good bacteria’ has paved its way into the skincare industry, pledging to improve complexion concerns and slow signs of aging.

Within its microbiome, our skin plays host to trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungi. Though that might sound seemingly unpleasant, the health of our entire body hinges on the welfare of these micro-organisms – they thwart infections, regulate pH levels, reduce eczema and keep our skin plump and hydrated.

Cultivating a rich community of good bacteria, skincare brands are stepping up their formulas with the inclusion of live cultures (probiotics), as well as compounds that feed and help these these skin bugs thrive (prebiotics). Here are a few that are adopting the microbe-friendly philosophy in their products.

Superfoods for super good skin

PHOTO: Sigi Skin

A local brand that has now become an international sensation, Sigi Skin is a skincare brand powered by superfood ingredients. Tackling the damage caused by urban pollution and lifestyles, the Tea-Tox sheet mask ($62) restores skin’s microbiome and luminosity.

The crowd-favourite product is a concoction of 20 per cent probiotics (Lactobacillus Ferment) and superfoods like kombucha, as well as yuzu and sake extracts, that strengthen the skin’s natural defence and soothes irritated and sensitised, eliminating redness and bearing brighter and hydrated skin. For that dewy glow, use on cleansed skin and leave on for 15-20 minutes.

Good for up here and down there

PHOTO: Facebook/twolips.vip

Tackling your body’s every need, Two Lips’s dermatologically and gynaecologically tested formulas are well-suited for the face and the vulva. Our facial skin is often imbalanced due to over-cleansing and sanitising, whilst the vulva is a pit for trapped sweat and sebum.

Specifically designed between the pH range where both the vulva and face function optimally, the Prebiotic Set ($375) is a five-product ensemble that’s keeps your skin balanced, radiant and healthy thanks to ingredients like alpha-glucan oligosaccharide (protects and stimulates beneficial bacteria), Inulin (reduces growth of bad bacteria), and saccharide isomerate (a plant-derived moisturiser).

Baby soft skin and restored skin balance

PHOTO: Pexels

No thanks to our hot and humid weather, eczema is one of the most common skin conditions in Singapore. Imbalanced skin microbiomes augmented with overgrowth of itch-inducing bacteria can set the stage for eczema flare ups, redness and irritation.

A nourishing and soothing body lotion, La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Baume AP+M ($56.90) is so gentle that it is even safe for use on children and new-borns. By growing Aqua posae filiformis (APF), a patented waterborne bacteria known for improving dry skin, in their probiotic thermal spring water, the anti-relapse formula rebalances the skin’s ecosystem while keeping bad bacteria and itchiness at bay.

The Motherload of essential skin nutrients

PHOTO: Lancome

Enriched with seven prebiotics and probiotics, Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Serum (from $135) helps strengthen the skin barrier and makes it appear visibly younger. With each drop, the anti-ageing serum delivers about 30 million prebiotics and probiotics fractions to the skin fostering the growth of beneficial bacteria for quicker skin recovery and a healthy glow.

In addition to delivering essential nutrients to the skin, the serum nourishes skin and boosts defence and recovery against environmental damage and pollutants, revealing radiant and youthful skin in just seven days.

Clinically-proven to target acne

PHOTO: Pexels

A more affordable option, Bio Essence’s Bio-Water Probiotics Biome Balancing Hydro Gel ($32.90) boosts the skin’s ability to repair, renew and replenish itself. A powerful concoction of skin-soothing and ultra-hydrating bio water, prebiotics, probiotics, mandelic acid, and salicylic acid, the refreshing gel is clinically proven to reduce acne by 83.3 per cent, remove acne marks by 66.7 per cent and relive inflammation by 43.89 per cent in only eight weeks.

Formulated for sensitive skin, the gel is free from alcohol, colorant, mineral oils and parabens, and is designed specifically to optimise moisture balance and keep skin smooth for up to 24 hours.

This article was first published in City Nomads.