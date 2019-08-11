Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline

The majority of Singapore homeowners do not begin to think about renovation, until they've reached the final stage of a property deal, two months before completing the transaction.

Practically speaking, however, homeowners should plan ahead a year before that.

They should consider beforehand what their living priorities are, and what design elements they see as the most important.

If possible, you should exchange renovation ideas with other homeowners in order to widen your sphere of knowledge and find the flat and design that suits you the most.

RECOMMENDED RENOVATION TIMELINE

ONE YEAR AHEAD: MAKE UP YOUR MIND ABOUT DESIGN

Do look at a copious amount of design demonstration photos.

This helps you single out one to two favourite styles and streamline the decision-making process.

Should you find it difficult to make up your mind, considering visiting your friends' renovated homes and think about this: What potential living problems will you encounter if you lived there?

NINE MONTHS AHEAD: MAKE PRELIMINARY DECISIONS

Write up a list of materials and decoration items you might need.