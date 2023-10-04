Project Green: I made soap using expired olive oil - here's where and how you can make yours too

While scrolling through social media, you've probably stumbled across those five-minute crafts videos. Heck, you may have even tried some of their hacks yourself.

Whether you're a DIY master or just someone who's eco-conscious, these arts-and-crafts ideas are always a great way to breathe new life into some of the items just lying around the house.

Keen to DIY some new trinkets while saving the earth? Why not learn how to make some eco-friendly homeware this weekend?

Crafting in the heartland

While searching for my next DIY idea, I discovered that Lot One Shoppers' Mall is hosting Project Green, a sustainability-themed campaign with brand showcases, interactive exhibits and hands-on workshops – more on that later.

As luck would have it, Project Green has three craft workshops dedicated to making eco-friendly homeware such as soap, coasters and lamps.

Eager to test my arts-and-crafts skills, I signed myself up and dragged my artsiest friend with me for the soap making and eggshell coaster workshops.

Making an eco-friendly homemade soap in less than an hour

Upon our arrival, we were greeted by two young entrepreneurs - Audrey and Vera - who introduced themselves as the co-founders of Eco Rangers, the start-up partnering with CapitaLand for the workshops.

They explained that we would be using the 'melt and pour' technique to make the soap; a quick, simple and kid-friendly method that doesn't use lye (a liquid that can be highly corrosive).

Instead, the ingredients we used were safe to handle and sustainably sourced.

Here's how to make your own soap:

Melt the soap base and stir it using a spoon with the wax melter Continuously stir it to achieve a smooth consistency. Add a few tablespoons of olive oil, your preferred scent, and colouring at regular intervals Prepare the soap container by spraying some rubbing alcohol onto the bottom of the container After eight minutes of stirring, pour the final mixture into the container and spray more alcohol onto the surface of the mix to remove any air bubbles Let the soaps cure for 15-20 minutes

During the workshop, our knowledgeable hosts also offered tips and tricks for those brave enough to experiment with soap making at home.

By sharing insights on ingredient substitutions, scent choices and how to create decorative patterns, the Eco Rangers conducted a masterclass on making homemade soap.

Fashioning biodegradable coasters out of crushed eggshells

While waiting for our soaps to cure, we scooted over to the next area to learn how we could make some eggshell coasters.

Beautiful handicrafts weren't our only takeaways, as we were contributing to reducing food waste in Singapore by using upcycled eggshells at the workshop. Especially meaningful, considering that Singapore produced 813,000 tonnes of food waste last year.

Here's how to make your own eggshell coaster:

Mix five tablespoons of crushed eggshells, two tablespoons of plant-based gelatin and 10 tablespoons of water to create a clay-like substance Knead the eggshell playdough and place it into the mould Channel your inner Picassos and paint on the coasters

Our masterpieces were then handed back to our hosts, who would deliver them to us once they were air-dried and sealed with a water-resistant sealant.

Building your own cottage-core fairyhouse lamp

For those looking to decorate their homes in time for Christmas, Project Green also has a Magical Fairyhouse Lamp workshop.

Perfect for families with pre-school children, the workshop grants a chance to have a magical weekend out - a fantastical afternoon spent crafting little treehouses and fairyhouses straight out of a fairytale book.

Slots are limited, so be sure to sign up early.

Fun facts, interactive exhibits and more

Besides the workshops, there are many other exhibits to look forward to at Project Green.

Get surprised at brand showcase

Find out more about sustainable products from brands such as Bossini, Bata and Skechers at the brand showcase area. You'll be surprised (or should I say soap-rised) by the products that you never knew were sustainably made.

For example, did you know these iconic Pilot whiteboard markers from Popular are made from recycled materials?

Learn more at the sustainability corner

Across this area you'll find The Sustainability Corner, an exhibition space housing five interactive installations meant to raise awareness of sustainability issues. These installations were designed by winners of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR)'s Sustainability Corner Competition.

At one of the exhibits, you can test your endurance by riding a bike and journey through CapitaLand's history of sustainable practices.

Finally, seasoned eco-warriors will be happy to know that Project Green at Lot One also has a dedicated Green Corner. Drop off your recyclables in the e-waste, textile and bottle recycling bins before you leave!

Kickstart your next green project with Project Green

If you're keen to take the family out for a fun and enriching weekend filled with hands-on activities, be sure to coast down to the Project Green showcase at Lot One Shoppers' Mall.

The showcase will be held from now till Oct 15.

