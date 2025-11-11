Skill and strategy at heart of PropertyGuru's Home Run: Singapore season 2

PropertyGuru today announced the return of Home Run: Singapore, an entertainment reality series that opens the doors to the city's fast-moving property world. The five-episode show follows 14 agents as they take on high-pressure challenges that test their knowledge, instincts and heart in one of Singapore's most competitive industries.

Building on the success of its earlier run, this refreshed edition raises the stakes with a larger cast, tougher challenges, and a more dynamic look at what it takes to stand out in one of Singapore's most competitive industries.

Across five episodes, 14 agents step out of their comfort zones to take on unpredictable client briefs and real-world property scenarios. Each episode tests how they think on their feet, connect with people and adapt to change, while helping Singaporeans find the home that feels right for them.

"With Home Run, we wanted something light-hearted yet real, capturing the quick decisions, curveballs and camaraderie that define Singapore's property scene," said Lewis Ng, CEO of PropertyGuru Group. "It is fun, unpredictable and deeply human, showing the moments you rarely see when buying or selling a home, and celebrating the people who are the heartbeat of this industry."

Inside the show: Familiar faces and fresh perspectives

Hosted by social personalities SneakySushii and Dewy Choo, Home Run: Singapore combines humour with heart. Joining them is Claire Tan, winner of the previous run, as a resident judge. She is joined by a rotating panel of respected industry figures who bring sharp insight and diverse perspectives as they evaluate contestants throughout the competition.

At the end of the competition, the winning agent will receive $11,000 in PropertyGuru Credits to support their continued growth and visibility in Singapore's real estate market. Additional prizes will be presented by developer partners, including SingHaiyi Group, in recognition of excellence and spirit throughout the competition.

Catch the action this November

Home Run: Singapore premieres Nov 12, airing every Wednesday at 9.30pm on Channel 5, meWATCH and PropertyGuru's YouTube channel. The series will reach a national audience through PropertyGuru's first official media partnership with Mediacorp, supported by radio, digital and social amplification.

Through stories like Home Run: Singapore, PropertyGuru continues to celebrate the people and passion that power Singapore's property dreams.

This article is brought to you by PropertyGuru.