Man accidentally captures proposal at Pinnacle@Duxton, now looking for couple

A man who accidentally photographed a heartwarming moment between a couple is now searching for them.

On Reddit, he posted two images of a man who appeared to be proposing to a woman at the Pinnacle@Duxton skybridge on Monday (May 25).

Congratulating the couple, he asked Redditors to help him find them so that he could send them the high resolution photos.

The man, who wished to be known as Benoit, told AsiaOne on Thursday that his search for the pair is still ongoing.

He saw them standing at the skybridge as he was finishing up his lunch break in office at about 1.30pm.

"At first, I just thought it looked visually interesting against the skyline, so I took a couple of photos. Then I realised the guy was getting down on one knee. Later, when I zoomed into the photos, it became clear it was a proposal," Benoit said.

Benoit added that he tends to notice moments like this due to his keen interest in street and urban photography.

When asked why he decided to share the photos online, he said he feels they could become a nice memory for the couple and believes that posting the photos on Reddit is his best chance at getting in contact with the pair.

The photo was taken from Guoco Tower using a Xiaomi phone, according to Benoit.

Many netizens who came across this post were greatly invested in how things will develop.

Some left comments asking Benoit to post an update when he finds the couple while others offered their congratulations to the newly engaged pair.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com