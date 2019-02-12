Prostate cancer screening: Scientists develop an at-home urine test

English doctors have developed a urine test to screen for prostate cancer, which can be done at home.

With the new test, the scientists are hoping to make it easier for men to avoid more invasive and time-consuming diagnostic methods such as digital rectal examination.

At a time when the annual Movember awareness-raising campaign on men's health is drawing to a close, researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in England have presented a new test for prostate cancer screening.

Christened "PUR" (Prostate Urine Risk), the test takes the form of an at-home collection kit.

Doctors who conducted a study of the test, published in the journal BioTechniques, explain that it allows patients who collect a urine sample at home to evaluate their risk of prostate cancer, which is the most common form of cancer among men.

The PUR test "looks at gene expression in urine samples and provides vital information about whether a cancer is aggressive or 'low risk'.

Because the prostate is constantly secreting, the collection of urine from men's first urination of the day means that the biomarker levels from the prostate are much higher and more consistent, so this is a great improvement," explained Dr Jeremy Clark, a researcher at UEA's Norwich Medical School.

ENABLING MEN TO AVOID UNNECESSARY INVESTIGATIONS

To evaluate the effectiveness of the PUR test, the researchers recruited 14 men whom they subjected to a range of medical tests including a digital rectal examination, which is one of the main methods of detecting prostate cancer (along with blood tests, an MRI scan or a biopsy).