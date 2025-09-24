Proton marks its return to Singapore with the launch of the new e.Mas 7

Malaysian carmaker Proton has officially announced its return to Singapore with the launch of the e.Mas 7, an SUV that is also the brand's first ever electric vehicle.

Proton withdrew from the Singapore market in 2014 after prevailing market conditions made its cars uncompetitive against Japanese and Korean brands, but the company is now confident that it is better primed to take on a new generation of competitors that now includes offerings from China.

The company underwent a major transformation in 2017, when Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely bought a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton, and became a major collaborative partner.

That partnership has resulted in the development of an all-new lineup of cars, using Geely's technological knowhow and expertise. The e.Mas 7, for example, is based on Geely's own EX5 electric SUV, but specially tuned to adapt to road and weather conditions for this region.

The e.Mas 7 is a mid-sized family SUV with generous dimensions, measuring in at 4,615mm long, 1,901mm wide, and 1,670mm tall. Together with a wheelbase of 2,750mm, the e.Mas 7 offers plenty of room for passengers to stretch out.

There's lots of space for stuff too, with the e.Mas 7 offering no less than 33 separate storage areas throughout the cabin, including a pull-out drawer underneath the rear bench. Boot space stands at a handy 461 litres, expandable to 1,877 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

Proton's new authorised distributor in Singapore, Vincar Group, will be offering the e.Mas 7 in two variants: Prime and Premium. Both versions offer the same power output of 214hp and 320Nm of torque, but the Prime comes with a 49.52kWh battery, while the Premium has a larger 60.22kWh battery.

As a result, the e.Mas 7 Prime has a quoted range of 345km when fully charged, while the e.Mas 7 Premium delivers a range of 410km.

Standard equipment includes a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver instrument display, along with the usual driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

The Premium version adds on extras such as a 13.8-inch head-up display, a 16-speaker Flyme sound system, a panoramic sunroof, interior ambient lighting and electric-powered ventilated front seats.

Despite soaring COE premiums and the e.Mas 7's positioning in COE Category B, Vincar is offering the car at a very attractive launch price. The Prime version is retailing for $175,888 inclusive of COE (as of September 2025), while the Premium model is going for $179,888 with COE.

The first 99 buyers of the e.Mas 7 in Singapore will also receive the Founders Edition package, which includes benefits like roadside assistance across both Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia, as well as a 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty.

ben.chia@asiaone.com

