PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember

The Primary School Leaving Examinations, PSLE results release is around the corner. While some parents and children may leave the school smiling jubilantly, it won't be the same for everyone.

Let's face it, not everyone is going to attain 4 A Stars and make it to a top-tier school. So what must you know about the PSLE results release and how to cope with the results?

1. IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT YOU AND YOUR EXPECTATIONS

I think the first thing parents need to understand about the PSLE result release is that it's not their examination.

Granted that you are the parents and possibly have invested a great amount of time, effort and money, from securing a place in a preferred primary school, to tuition, to staying up with your child, but it is still their examination at the end of the day.

Firstly, analyse the situation. You might have set certain expectations that your child did not meet. But if he performs reasonably well and meets his own expectations, think twice before saying something that might kill his spirit and make him feel lousy. Don't discredit his accomplishment.

If your child fails to perform and you are both disappointed, don't harp on how let down and unhappy you are and how all your efforts have gone to waste. I'm sure he is feeling terrible as it is so don't add insult to the injury. Don't make it all about you when the one who's worst affected is your child after all.

2. BE THE ADULT IN THE SITUATION

PHOTO: Pixabay

PSLE results release is a difficult and challenging period for both parent and child. But it is more difficult for the child. Remember, you have been through so much more in life and have a wealth of experiences but this really is the first major milestone in your child's life.

If you both have massive emotional outbursts, then who's supposed to do the damage control? However disappointed you feel, save the breaking down for when your child is out of your sight.

Be the adult, manage your own emotions then proceed to manage your child's.