A psychiatrist's tips on how to lead a better life

Many people often resort to drastic changes to make themselves feel better. However, going on a shopping spree, travelling and even binge-watching television shows are just temporary ways for you to make yourself feel good.

According to psychologist Dr Lim Boon Leng, you need to make changes that affect your daily life (positively) if you want to lead a better life. It’s always quality over quantity when it comes to changing up your lifestyle habits.

Dr Lim suggests following these tips if you don’t know where to begin:

1. Make time for daily exercise

“Cardiovascular exercises have been found to perk people up. When focused on physical activities, your mind can let go of all the worldly woes temporarily. Completing the exercise not only increases endorphins but also give you a sense of self efficacy and fulfillment.”

2. Remain mindful of yourself and others around you

“Being aware of the transience of suffering and pain, and by being non judgemental of them, we accept ourselves and the world the way it is. Doing so helps us to focus wholeheartedly on here and now, and leads to contentment.”

3. Help others

“When we perform acts of kindness, from a simple act of smiling to offering help to someone, we will get a surge of feel good brain chemicals like dopamine and Oxytocin. Psychologically altruism is a good coping mechanism to help bring you respite from your troubles by focusing on helping others.”

4. Getting into your flow

“The flow is the mental state of operation in which a person is mastering an activity, and is fully immersed in a feeling of focus, full involvement, and enjoyment in the process of the activity. This could be painting, playing a piano piece of playing a video game. Being in the flow naturally sparks joy and positivity.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.