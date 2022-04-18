Public holidays in Singapore (2023): How to best use your annual leave to maximise holiday time

The official list of public holidays for 2023 is out, and there’s good news for all of us: out of the 11 holidays listed, a whopping six of them give us long weekends that last three or four days.

As international borders slowly begin to reopen for tourism, 2023 looks like the perfect year for us to start travelling again. And with the six long weekends that are coming our way next year, it’s safe to say that there will be plenty of opportunities for Singaporeans to go on our long-awaited overseas holidays.

Table of official public holidays in 2023

Date Day Long weekend? New Year’s Day Jan 1 Sunday Yes Chinese New Year Jan 22 and 23 Sunday and Monday Yes Good Friday April 7 Friday Yes Hari Raya Puasa April 22 Saturday No Labour Day May 1 Monday Yes Vesak Day June 3 Saturday No Hari Raya Haji June 29 Thursday No National Day Aug 9 Wednesday No Deepavali Nov 12 Sunday Yes Christmas Day Dec 25 Monday Yes

The public holidays which fall on a Sunday will have a day off-in-lieu on the following Monday, giving us a three-day long weekend.

The Chinese New Year break is a particularly long one – as the holiday falls on a Sunday and Monday, the following Tuesday will also be an observed off-day, meaning that the entire break will last four days.

Plan your holidays for the long weekends

Of course, one of the best ways to maximise the benefits of these long weekends would be to add on some of your annual leave days to these existing breaks so that you can enjoy an ultra-long holiday.

Wondering when the best time for your trip would be? Here is a list of some of Singaporeans’ favourite holiday destinations, and their recommended travel times and durations.

The recommended travel season is mostly based on the local weather conditions at each destination.

Travel destination Recommended travel season Recommended min. travel duration Tokyo March - May / Oct - Nov A week Hokkaido July - Aug 10 to 12 days Bangkok Nov - March three to five days Taipei March - May five to seven days Bali May - Sept A week Seoul April / Sept - Nov A week Perth Sept - Nov three to five days Phuket Dec - March A week Kuala Lumpur March - Sept three to five days

Even just taking one day off right before or after a long weekend would give you ample time to head to nearby destinations like Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur. If you’re itching to revisit your favourite Thai night markets or make a visit to your relatives in Malaysia, this is the perfect chance for you.

But truth be told, many of us are probably desperate for a longer getaway after spending most of the past two years cooped up at home. The golden chance for a longer trip like this comes twice in 2023.

1. April 21 to May 1, 2023

The long Hari Raya Puasa weekend in the last week of April and the long Labour Day weekend in the first week of May means that you only need to take five days off in order to enjoy a whole 11 days of uninterrupted break!

This is the perfect time to spend some time exploring places like Hokkaido or Seoul, or even go beyond Asia for more long-distance vacations.

Late April and early May is also the perfect springtime season that gives you perfect weather for sightseeing.

2. Dec 25, 2022 to Jan 2, 2023

The end-of-year Holiday season is another great chance for a long trip – you could score a 10-day break from Christmas up until the New Year by taking just four days off in the middle of both holidays.

However, flight and hotel prices tend to surge around this festive period, so planning early is key if you’re keen on a little end-of-year holiday.

One easy way for you to save on your holiday costs would be through air miles credit cards that reward you with miles for your everyday spending. In fact, using one of these cards on your daily purchases starting now might earn you a considerable chunk off your air tickets just in time for your trip next year.

Staycations and self-care days

If you’re strategic with how you use up your annual leave days by attaching them to the long weekends, you might even end up with leftover days.

When should you use these remaining days, you ask? Unfortunately, there are two long public holiday droughts coming our way in 2023:

Jan 24 to Apr 7 (no PH in between)

Jun 29 to Nov 12 (only one PH in between)

Saving some of your annual leave days for a self-care day off during these two periods would be a great way to tide you through until your well-earned vacation comes around.

And if you prefer to stay in Singapore during one of these long breaks but still want to experience something different, staycations are always a perfect getaway option to consider.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.