Public holidays in Singapore 2026: How to get 51 days of holiday using 15 days of annual leave

If there's one thing Singaporeans love, it's making the most of our public holidays. Whether you're eyeing a beach escape, a foodie road trip, or just a well-deserved rest at home, 2026 is packed with opportunities to stretch your leave like never before.

With 11 official public holidays and a rare chance to create six long weekends, this year's calendar is perfect for anyone who wants to work smart and play even smarter. By planning your annual leave around these key dates, you can unlock up to 51 days off using just 15 days of leave — seriously, that's almost two months away from the office!

Ready to see how it's done? Here's everything you need to know to turn your leave days into mini-holidays, epic getaways, or simply more time for yourself in 2026.

1. Public holidays and long weekends in Singapore 2026

Let's get straight to the good stuff — here are all the official public holidays in Singapore for 2026, just released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Holiday Date Day Long weekend? New Year's Day Jan 1, 2026 Thursday — Chinese New Year Feb 17, 2026 Tuesday — Feb 18, 2026 Wednesday — Hari Raya Puasa1 March 21, 2026 Saturday — Good Friday April 3, 2026 Friday Yes Labour Day May 1, 2026 Friday Yes Hari Raya Haji1 May 27, 2026 Wednesday — Vesak Day2 May 31, 2026 Sunday Yes National Day3 Aug 9, 2026 Sunday Yes Deepavali4 Nov 8, 2026 Sunday Yes Christmas Day Dec 25, 2026 Friday Yes

1Subject to confirmation

2Monday, June 1, 2026, will be a public holiday.

3Monday, Aug 10, 2026, will be a public holiday.

4Monday, Nov 9, 2026, will be a public holiday.

Take note of the special cases where holidays fall on a Sunday, as you'll get an extra Monday off (perfect for a long weekend). The holidays that fall on Friday will also create a long weekend. All in all, that's six long weekends in total for 2026.

2. How to maximise your public holidays in 2026

Here's where things get interesting: by timing your annual leave with certain public holidays — especially those that fall near weekends or in the middle of the week — you can unlock much longer breaks without burning through all your leave days at once.

The trick is to "bridge" the gaps around public holidays with a few strategic annual leave days, turning what would be a regular week into a super-sized holiday. For 2026, you'll be able to enjoy up to 51 days off using just 15 days of leave — if you plan your leave around the right public holidays.

Want to see exactly how it works? Just follow the step-by-step leave plan below.

Holiday break Public holidays Leave to take Total days off New Year’s Day Jan 1 (Thu) Dec 29-31(Mon–Wed), Jan 2 (Fri) 9 (Dec 27-Jan 4) Chinese New Year Feb 17 & 18 (Tue & Wed) Feb 16 (Mon), Feb 19-20 (Thu–Fri) 9 (Feb 14-22) Good Friday Apr 3 (Fri) – 3 (Apr 3-5) Labour Day May 1 (Fri) – 3 (May 1-3) Hari Raya Haji May 27 (Wed) May 25, 26, 28, 29 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri) 7 (May 23-29) Vesak Day May 31 (Sun, observed Jun 1 Mon) – 3 (May 30 -Jun 1) National Day Aug 9 (Sun, observed Aug 10 Mon) – 3 (Aug 8-10) Deepavali Nov 8 (Sun, observed Nov 9 Mon) – 3 (Nov 7-9) Christmas Dec 25 (Fri) Dec 21-24(Mon-Thu) 9 (Dec 19-27)

3. Tips for smooth holiday planning

Before you start submitting your leave, here's one more pro tip: Avoid travelling during the school holidays if you want to dodge the crowds, enjoy better airfares, and score quieter hotel stays. Unless you've got kids in tow, these are the busiest periods for flights and attractions.

Singapore MOE School Holidays 2026

For most students (MK, Primary, and Secondary):

Term 1 Break: Sat Mar 14 - Sun Mar 22

Semester 1 Break: Sat May 30 - Sun Jun 28

Term 3 Break: Sat Sep 5 - Sun Sep 13

Year-End Break: Sat Nov 21 - Thu Dec 31

Junior College (JC) / Millennia Institute (MI):

Year-End Break: Sat Nov 28 - Thu Dec 31 (JC1, MI1 & MI2) (JC2 & MI3: End of A-level exams to Dec 31

Special School Holidays:

Youth Day: Sun Jul 5 (Mon Jul 6 will be a school holiday)

Teachers' Day: Fri Sep 4

Children's Day: Fri Oct 2 (Primary only)

Keep these dates in mind when booking your flights and hotels if you prefer a more peaceful getaway.

Other holiday planning tips

Book early: The best deals and flight options get snapped up fast, especially around long weekends and popular public holidays.

Get travel insurance: Protect yourself against flight disruptions, lost bags, and unexpected medical costs. It's a small price for peace of mind.

Use a multi-currency card: Cards like YouTrip, Revolut, and Instarem Amaze let you avoid pesky FX fees and enjoy better rates when spending or withdrawing money overseas.

Stack travel rewards: If you're a savvy spender, use an air miles card or cashback card to earn rewards on your holiday expenses-think flights, hotels, dining, and even shopping.

Check Expiry Dates: Make sure your passport and travel documents are valid for at least six months from your travel dates.

With a bit of smart planning, you'll enjoy your 51 days off to the fullest-minus the queues and peak season surcharges.

4. Summary: 51 days off with 15 days of leave

2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for public holidays in Singapore. With a little foresight-and the right leave strategy — you can enjoy up to 51 days away from work using just 15 days of annual leave. Whether you're planning big overseas adventures, epic staycations, or simply more time to recharge, this is your chance to make the most out of every break.

So, lock in those leave dates, set your OOO reply, and get ready for a year filled with long weekends, travel, and well-deserved rest. Don't forget to share this guide with your holiday kakis — and here's to a smarter, happier, and more well-rested 2026.

