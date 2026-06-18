Public holidays 2027: Singaporeans to get 5 long weekends

Planning your trips for next year? Make sure to take the 2027 public holiday dates into account while doing so!

There will be five long weekends in Singapore next year as five public holidays will fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday, according to the dates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (June 18).

New Year's Day (Jan 1) and Good Friday (March 26) will fall on Fridays while Hari Raya Haji (May 17) and National Day (Aug 9) will fall on Mondays.

Chinese New Year (Feb 7) will fall on a Sunday and the following Monday (Feb 8) will be a public holiday.

There are a total of 11 gazetted public holidays next year, said MOM.

While employees covered by the Employment Act are entitled to 11 paid public holidays in 2027, they may make arrangements with their employer to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Those who must work on a public holiday are entitled to their normal salary for that day, plus an extra day's pay based on their basic salary rate.

Employers can also grant time-off-in-lieu — based on a mutually agreed number of hours — for workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month and all managers and executives who work on public holidays.

For more information about the Employment Act, visit MOM's website.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com