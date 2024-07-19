Pucker up: Kylie Cosmetics finally arriving in Singapore, to have pop-up at Ion Orchard

For the longest time, we could only get products from Kylie Cosmetics overseas.

But that isn't necessary anymore as the cult beauty brand by American celebrity and business woman Kylie Jenner is finally arriving at Singapore's shores.

From Thursday (July 18) onwards, Kylie Cosmetics will be launched at Sephora's Ion Orchard outlet, said a press release. You can also purchase the products online at Sephora.sg.

"I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in Singapore – I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I use and love, and I can’t wait to continue sharing my collection with all my fans in Asia," Kylie said.

Cosmetics that beauty fiends can look forward to include the iconic Matte and Velvet Lip Kits.

There will also be cult favourites like the Power Plush Longwear Foundation and Concealer, and the Kylash Volumizing Mascara.

On top of that, Kylie's new fragrance line, Cosmic Kylie Jenner, will be launched alongside the cosmetics collection.

The perfume, which is Kylie's first venture into the world of fragrance, has a sweet, warm floral scent.

It's available in three bottle sizes — 30ML, 50ML and 100ML — as well as a travel-friendly, 10ML pen spray for on-the-go use.

Pop-up with interactive experiences and prizes

To celebrate the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in Singapore, the brand will host a pop-up experience from July 19 to 28 at Ion Orchard level 1 outdoors, shared the press release.

During their visit, guests can enjoy exclusive Kylie Cosmetics-inspired ice cream as well as trying various games for a chance to win one of Kylie's Lip Kits.

Free tarot readings and bottle engraving will be available every weekend (July 19 to 21 and July 26 to 28).

The first 100 guests at the pop-up will also receive a $30 voucher and exclusive gifts with a minimum spend of $50.

Want to look like Kylie? Visitors can learn Kylie’s signature makeup looks with in-house artists at a private makeup consultation.

These need to be booked through the Sephora.sg events page and are available on all event days except July 22 and 24.

Over 10 years in the beauty industry

Kylie established her beauty and cosmetics line in 2015 when she launched her viral Kylie Lip Kits.

These are a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners.

Since then, she has expanded her beauty empire beyond her lip kits and has complexion, eye and fragrance products.

In 2021, supported by global beauty powerhouse Coty, Kylie Cosmetics relaunched with new and improved formulas that use clean and vegan ingredients.

Her products are now available in more than 50 countries across the world.

ALSO READ: Sa Sa returns to Singapore after 4 years, opening first outlet in Jurong Point

melissateo@asiaone.com