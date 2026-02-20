Pull&Bear to shutter last store in Singapore on Feb 22

Pull&Bear will close its VivoCity outlet — its last store in Singapore — on Sunday (Feb 22).

In a notice on its Singapore website, the Spanish fashion brand said that customers who want to make returns for purchases made online and in stores can do so at Zara VivoCity.

"If you have any questions, please contact our customer service team via: contact.sg@pullandbear.com," Pull&Bear wrote.

It did not disclose the reason for closure.

An online search by AsiaOne showed that the brand has since closed its other two outlets at Bugis+ and Ion Orchard.

Pull&Bear first entered the Singapore market in 2006 with a flagship store at VivoCity.

It is one of the seven core fashion brands owned by Spanish retail giant Inditex. The brands include Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius.

Stradivarius and Bershka have also closed all their Singapore outlets.

Inditex's nine-month fiscal report 2025 showed that it shuttered 132 stores as of Oct 31, with 5,527 stores worldwide.

These were part of the company's strategy to "streamline operations" and "improve long-term profitability".

