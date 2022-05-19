Purchase a Mini Electric in Singapore and get up to 6 years' complimentary servicing and warranty

In a time where most Singaporean drivers are worried about the long-term maintenance of EVs, Mini is offering customers who purchase a Mini Electric in Singapore complimentary servicing and warranty.

Customers will receive complimentary six-year servicing, a five-year warranty, and Mini wall box home charging installation, or 10,000kWh or three years' worth of charging credits with ChargeNow.

The Mini Electric – or Mini Cooper SE – arrived on our shores in August of 2020 and dazzled us for the most part. Its facelifted version a year later withstood time as well, with 184hp, 270Nm of torque, and 7.3 seconds to sprint to 100km/h. Not bad for a small, electric hatchback.

Perks offered to customers right now include six-year coverage of Mini Service Inclusive with no mileage limitation, Mini Extended Warranty for five years, or 200,000km. The high-voltage battery system is also covered for 8 years, or 100,000km.

Inquire with Mini now to find out more.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.