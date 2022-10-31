Purchase these cars to be part of the BMW Excellence Club for special BMW experiences

SINGAPORE - BMW has launched a new 7 Series, 8 Series, and X7, and along with it the BMW Excellence Club. Customers who purchase these new launches will be part of the club, granting them access to events, experiences, and services.

“Today, we begin a new chapter of luxury in Singapore,” shared Mr. Lars Nielsen, Managing Director, BMW Group Asia at the customer launch held at Capella Singapore. “This membership is like no other and demonstrates our commitment to being the ultimate in boldness, prestige, and privilege.”

The BMW Excellence Programme includes:

Exclusive invites to local and international events including gastronomical experiences, special previews for the latest BMW models, and bespoke experiences

Overseas driving experiences with BMW track events and experiences at the home of BMW in Munich, Germany

Airport limousine transfers, available for three years

Car spas for your BMW with a cleaning and polishing package for three years

BMW Service Inclusive Plus and BMW Extended Warranty for five years or 100,000km, whichever comes first and 5 years or 200,000km, whichever comes first, respectively.

‘Collect and Delivery’ service for three years for your car for servicing appointments.

More information about the BMW Excellence Club can be found here.

We’ve covered what’s new in the latest 7 Series in our story here, but the 8 series is available in Gran Coupe and Coupe forms, both with a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder petrol engine, with rear wheel drive.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

M Sport package comes equipped as standard with 20-inch M light alloy wheels, and M Sport brake system with calipers in blue.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The 8 Series also features Driving Assistant Professional as standard, including traffic light recognition, Speed Limit Assist, and lane guidance assistance. Parking Assistant Plus is also standard with Reversing Assistant, 360-degree Surround View system, and Lateral Parking Aid.

The new X7 meanwhile now features the debut of split headlights – daytime driving lights and turn signals indicators sit at the top while the low and high-beam headlights sit below.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Driving Assistant Professional is standard in the X7 as in the 8 Series. Reversing Assistant also allows the car to steer for a distance of up to 200 metres.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The X7 is available in Singapore in two trims, the X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40i M Sport. The 8 Series is priced starting at $570,888 while the X7 is priced starting at $569,888.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.