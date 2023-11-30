'Put your phone down': US expat's plea to morning commuters at Chinatown MRT

A daily commute to work differs across the board; some people listen to music while others catch up on an episode of their favourite series.

However, what's likely to be a familiar sight are commuters who have their eyes fixated on their phones.

TikTok user Yay4jenna, or Jenna, moved to Singapore 10 months ago and recently made a personal appeal to commuters on the MRT, particularly at Chinatown station.

She posted a minute-long video on TikTok about one particular "gripe" and why it bothers her on her daily commute to work.

Jenna's plea was simple and straightforward.

"Put your phone down," she said

Not that she had anything against commuters using their phones on the MRT.

It only becomes an issue for her when commuters walk around the station while still glued to their phones.

Jenna started positively, claiming how much she loves her commute to work.

But at Chinatown MRT station, things get a little tricky.

There is "always a bottleneck" when entering and exiting the escalators and this is made worse by commuters who continue to use their phones.

"When you're looking at your phone, you lose spatial awareness and your movements are unpredictable.

"People can't really get around you efficiently," Jenna said.

She noted that she too, "dissociates" during her commute to work and is often on her phone.

But for those few moments around an escalator, Jenna suggested it might be best for commuters to put their phones away.

In the comments section, many netizens could relate to Jenna's experience and complained how commuters can do better in being more considerate to others.

One user commented that this occurs outside of MRT stations too and it can be "quite frustrating".

