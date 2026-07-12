Putting the sing in Singapore: The ultimate Singapore playlist

You’ve already heard the new songs for NDP 2026 – the slow-burn of “Giants” by Iman Fandi, the funky, sparky “Sparkle” by Gareth Fernandez and Dru Chen, and the drop beats of “You’ll Be Okay” by Jasmine Sokko – all of which are featured in the new NDP album playlist.

This, of course, got us thinking: if we could make our own Singapore music playlist that could also double up as an NDP album of sorts, what would that sound like?

This must be an album that not only captures the musical spirit of Singapore but also showcases our musical heritage, from the 1960s to the present day.

Also, the songs must evoke Singapore vibes but not overly so, and, more importantly, be fun to listen to. We’ll allow for covers or remakes of NDP songs, especially if we like the interpretations, but for most part, we're going to steer clear of them.

So, if you’re ready, it’s time to press play on the album we’re calling: Putting The Sing in Singapore

Reach Out For The Skies by RINES and Pte Muhammad Azri Syafiq (aka akuma)

Every playlist needs a track that immediately wakes you up. If you grew up in the 2000s, you definitely remember the absolute bop that was Taufik Batisah and Rui En’s 2005 National Day theme song, "Reach Out For The Skies".

Well, the original was great, but this 2026 remake just hits different. Straight out of the Music and Drama Company’s (MDC) new EP, Celebrating Singapore: Volume 3, this version trades the classic pop vibes for a super funky, smooth R&B groove.

It features vocals by RINES alongside PTE Muhammad Azri Syafiq (performing under his stage name, akuma), who is currently serving his National Service with the MDC. It’s fresh, it’s soulful, and we think it's the perfect track to get things started.

Girl From Katong by Serenaide

In the two-spot, we have another throwback to 2005. Remember the Noughties when literally every indie band was either emo or filled with jangly, upbeat guitars? Seranaide captured that entire era perfectly with "Girl From Katong".

Aside from giving a massive shoutout to one of our absolute favourite food and cafe 'hoods in the East, this track is a beautifully wistful love song.

What we love most is its optimism. Even when things go wrong, the protagonist is just looking forward to better days ahead.

It’s giving main character energy, and it reminds us of our own community spirit. At least, that's our take.

Silent Worlds by The Oddfellows

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnd7JRUSIrk[/embed]

The lead single from The Oddfellows’ 2021 album, What’s Yours And Mine, "Silent Worlds" is all about brushing off the bad vibes and focusing on a better future. It's beautifully raw, and a real banger to boot.

If your music tastes lean towards British indie rock, this one is for you. With its wall of overdriven guitars, it genuinely sounds like it could be a long-lost Oasis track. But sorry, Noel Gallagher didn't write this masterpiece.

It was penned by Oddfellows' guitarist Kelvin Tan, and fun fact for the music nerds, it's sung by Kelvin, instead of the band’s usual lead singer Patrick Chng (who’s often called “the godfather of Singapore indie music”).

Xi Shui Chang Liu by Liang Wenfu, Liu Ruizheng and Wang Bangji

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hwoft2Hlafk[/embed]

Speaking of godfathers, we have to talk about the godfather of Xinyao himself, Liang Wern Fook. If you took Chinese in school, there is a 99per cent chance you’ve heard "Xi Shui Chang Liu" (which loosely translates to "a gentle flow of water" or "a steady stream"). It is hands-down one of the most definitive anthems of the Xinyao era.

Framed by a folksy acoustic guitar, the song explores deep themes of youthful dreams and the kind of ride-or-die friendships that survive the relentless passage of time.

While it feels incredibly personal, it’s also a beautiful metaphor for the quiet resilience of our little red dot.

Let's Put The Sing In Singapore by Matthew & the Mandarins

Did you know Singapore had its very own premier country music band back in the day?

Matthew and the Mandarins were scoring major hits in the ‘70s, most famously with "Singapore Cowboy", Matthew Tan's local love letter to country music.

This track, from their 1979 album Matthew and The Mandarins II, doubles down on that sentiment but adds a humorous, self-deprecating twist about what it’s actually like being a country fan in the Lion City.

It features iconic lines like "they call me the Singapore Cowboy, but I ain’t got any cows" and "can’t rope no steer, can’t pitch no hay, can’t drink no mountain dew". (btw, that back then was slang for moonshine, not the bright neon green soda we chug during late-night gaming sessions!)

Life In The Lion City by Dick Lee

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=db_6czWO9wI[/embed]

Before he was known as the Mad Chinaman or the composer of "Home", Dick Lee was already churning out songs about aspects of Singaporean life.

Taken from his second album of the same name from 1984, "Life In The Lion City" sees Dick flirting with New Wave and synth-pop, and to be honest, it does bear a slight resemblance to David Bowie's "Fashion", especially in the backing vocals.

However, that's where the similarities end.

This is more of a "diary song" about someone navigating the daily rigours of living in a place "full of tourists and department stores", where it's "so convenient, tropical some more", and even though he imagines himself leaving, he still stays back home.

Waktu Fajar by The Crescendos

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrsdKVNFhvo[/embed]

Long before the days of K-pop stans and TikTok influencers, The Crescendos were Singapore’s original, bona fide teen idols in the 1960s.

To put their youth into perspective: lead singer Susan Lim was only in Sec 2 when she joined the group. A year later, The Crescendos had recorded their massive 1963 hit, "Mr Twister", which sold 10,000 copies and topped charts across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

With their popularity skyrocketing, their music label encouraged them to branch out and record in other languages to win fans across the region.

This saw them doing a remake of the Malay folksong “Waktu Fajar” for their first EP, In The Good Old Summertime, which comprised rock 'n' roll versions of popular evergreens and folksongs.

Shine On Me by Dominic Chin

If you are a '90s or early 2000s kid, your primary school National Day celebrations definitely featured Jai’s iconic 2000 NDP theme song.

Well, hip-hop/R&B singer Dominic Chin (whose hit “Better” racked up a million streams) has given "Shine On Me" a total facelift, taking the track to a whole new level by serving pure, dramatic late-90s/early-2000s Mando/Cantopop ballad energy.

Yes, it even includes a searing, emotional guitar solo right in the middle

Ang Mo Pai by Shigga Shay (feat. Tosh Rock)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9ZRk3P3GEA[/embed]

Look, we all know tracks like “Limpeh” or “Lion City Kia” give off major SG vibes, but "Ang Mo Pai" is just pure fun.

The title translates to "Caucasian style" in Hokkien, and the track, featuring Ah Boys To Men star Tosh Rock, is a playful, chaotic blend of English, Hokkien, and Mandarin. It throws back to a comment someone made about Shigga Shay trying too hard to be "West Coast" when he should have been more West Coast Park.

Like the rest of Shigga Shay’s 2015 self-titled album, it was born from a challenge to infuse local vernacular into his raps.

Honestly, how can you not love a track that drops shoutouts to local icons like Fann Wong, Irene Ang, and the best contractor in Singapore and JB (and some say, Batam), Phua Chu Kang?

Breathing City by Pte Muhammad Azri Syafiq aka akuma

Pop quiz: Did you know that NDP 2021 actually had three different theme songs, not just "The Road Ahead"? "Spirits Anew", sung by Aisyah Aziz, was one of them. The other was "Breathing City", originally sung by Sezairi.

This updated version, sung by akuma, completely reimagines the track with a smooth pop-soul beat. It still conveys the same emotion of Sezairi's original, filtered through a nostalgic boyband ballad energy that we all secretly (or not-so-secretly) love.

Rilek Brader by Art Fazil (feat. Imuda)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMFoxCev5pA[/embed]

Before going solo, Art Fazil was part of Rausyanfikir, a critically acclaimed trio whose debut album sold a whopping 25,000 copies across Singapore and Malaysia.

When he went solo, singing in both English and Malay, people dubbed him the "Bob Dylan of Singapore" because of his biting, socially conscious commentary. He became the ultimate go-to songwriter for regional legends like Ramli Sarip, Ella, and Lefthanded, among others.

His 2013 track "Rilek Brader" might not be as politically sharp as his earlier stuff, but its ultimate "keep calm and carry on" message is exactly what we need in a society obsessed with the relentless rat race.

"Rilek Brader" serves as a gentle reminder to just slow down. Bonus points: it’s incredibly fun, catchy, and easy to sing along to.

Singai Naadu by Shabir

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5zLTe3zUKQ[/embed]

Back in the early 2010s, singer-songwriter Shabir noticed the local Indian community asking the question: "Why do we only have one Tamil National Day song ('Munnaeru Vaalibaa')?"

So, he took matters into his own hands and created "Singai Naadu" ("Singapore, My Country").

Though it wasn't picked as an official NDP track in 2012, it was well-loved within the Tamil-speaking community. It even caught the eye of former PM Lee Hsien Loong, who gave it a shoutout on Facebook, helping the song's popularity.

But it wasn't a bed of roses: Shabir funded a chunk of the music production and music video costs out of his own pocket. He ended up falling behind on rent and couldn't afford to eat out for months. Talk about sacrificing for your art.

Tian Hei Hei by Stefanie Sun

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zi8z6RPYGV0[/embed]

Let's be real, you cannot make a local music playlist without including our ultimate Mandopop queen, Stefanie Sun. "Tian Hei Hei" ("Cloudy Day") marked her official debut back in 2000, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The beautiful piano ballad tackles the heavy themes of growing up and leaving the comfort of home, cleverly weaving in snippets of the traditional Hokkien folk song ("Ti Or Or") that we all heard our grandparents hum.

I Love Singapore by Watchmen

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ybUDbbR55I[/embed]

1990s local band Watchmen was most famous for their chart-topping love song “My One And Only”, but while Kevin Mathews, the ringleader of the band, is no stranger love, he's also known write about life in the Lion City (he’s the guy behind songs like “Orchard Road”, “The High Cost Of Living”, and “Pasir Ris Sunrise”).

But if you want to close out a playlist with an absolute pick-me-up, their 1994 alt-rock track "I Love Singapore" is it.

The song tells the story of a guy trying to readjust to life here after spending years living overseas.

Musically, it gives off major vibes of The Beatles’ “Back In The USSR.” with an alt-rock bent. It was even featured in Eric Khoo’s iconic debut cult-classic film, Mee Pok Man.

Home (Total Defence Day Version) by various artistes

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUx9yumPtaw[/embed]

I mean, did you really think we could have a Singaporean playlist without including the anthem of our hearts, "Home"? Except this rendition was recorded for Total Defence Day back in 2011.

It features a who’s who of local music royalty. The song’s composer, Dick Lee, and the OG "Home" queen herself, Kit Chan, kick things off.

From there, it segues into a beautiful blend of voices from legends like Ramli Sarip, Vernon Cornelius, and Rahimah Rahim, alongside local superstars like Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin, Tanya Chua, and Taufik Batisah.

To top it all off, there's a rap breakdown courtesy of Sheikh Haikel, all masterfully backed by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

Fun fact: Dick Lee originally wrote “Home” for 1998’s Sing Singapore album, not the National Day Parade. But organisers fell in love with the song so much, they adopted it for the parade, kickstarting the annual creation of an NDP song!

Bonus track: Why U So Like Dat? by MC Siva C feat. The Kopi Kat Klan

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1fzjII4MsM[/embed]

Siva Choy, a legend of Singapore’s 1960s R&B scene, took a break from singing the blues in the 1990s to pivot into comedy and rap.

Performing under the name MC Siva C, he dropped this iconic title track off his 1991 album, which infused Singlish and various local tropes and -isms, set against an electronic beat.

The album itself was a beautiful mish-mash of coffeeshop skits and music, and it holds the title of being Singapore's very first Singlish comedy album.

It was initially only released on cassette tapes, but it became such a massive hit that it sold over 40,000 copies by the time it was re-released on CD in 1998.

The success of "Why U So Like Dat?" was so massive that it spawned an entire wave of copycat comedy albums across the island.

What do you think of this playlist? And what local songs would you include if you had to curate one of your own?

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.