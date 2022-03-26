Putu Piring and Tutu Kueh: Where to go for these childhood snacks

Essentially, putu piring and tutu kueh are the same. Both are made with rice flour packed into a mould with some filling before they are steamed that are best eaten immediately.

Putu piring is most known to be filled with gula melaka (palm sugar) and generally has a looser, less dense mouthfeel compared to tutu kueh, which is commonly stuffed with peanuts or shredded coconut.

Either way, these steamed cakes are popular traditional snacks that we often had in our childhoods.

There aren't many stalls that sell putu piring or tutu kueh left, unfortunately, in part thanks to the intensive labour required to make them.

But with what we have left, let's enjoy them to the best of our heart and belly's desires.

Haig Road Putu Piring

Haig Road Putu Piring needs little introduction.

After all, the humble stall has been named a Michelin Recommendation while the fifth-generation owner Nooraisha Hashim has been featured on Netflix's Street Food.

There are five flavours available - Gula Melaka, Brown Coconut, Chocolate, Durian and Cheese – starting at $3.50 for four pieces.

Haig Road Putu Piring has multiple locations in Singapore.

Salaz Putu Piring

Salaz Putu Piring is just a short walk away from Masjid Sultan, making a great refuelling spot while you rediscover Singapore.

Putu piring is sold at $2 for four with gula melaka being the only flavour available.

13 Pahang St, Singapore 198614

Putu Piring Ang Mo Kio

Ang Mo Kio dwellers wouldn't need to travel far to satisfy their cravings for putu piring.

Also known as Putu Piring Express, the stall also sells various traditional Malay snacks and desserts such as Kuih Lopis, Kuih Kaswi and Kuih Dadar.

Putu piring is sold at $2.50 for five.

728 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, Mr Teh Tarik Eating House Singapore 560728

Du Du Cooked Food

Tutu kueh can be rather small and unsatisfying. To solve the problem, owner Uncle Tan of Du Du Cooked Food has created an XL version that combines three into one.

The second-generation owner has been peddling the traditional snack for over five decades.

There are two flavours available - peanut and coconut - with the normal size priced at $2 for four and the XL at $1 each.

505 Jurong West Street 52, #01-19 Hong Kah Point, Singapore 640505 and 22A Havelock Rd, Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre, Singapore 161022

Tan's Tu Tu Coconut Cake

Tan's Tu Tu Coconut Cake is likely the oldest-running tutu kueh stall in Singapore.

Now helmed by second-generation owners, the brand has been around for ninety years.

There are four flavours to choose from - original (white coconut), coconut, peanut and dark chocolate – with prices starting at $3.50 for five pieces.

22B Havelock Road, Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre, Singapore 162022 and 449 Clementi Avenue 3, #01-211, Singapore 120449

Mr Ho Tutu Kueh

A short stroll from Boon Keng MRT lies Mr Ho Tutu Kueh.

The owner Mr Ho has been selling tutu kueh for over five decades and lines of people who don't mind the long waiting times.

There are only coconut and peanut flavours here, priced at $3 for five pieces.

27 Bendemeer Rd, Stall 7 Bendemeer Mall, Singapore 330027

Kia Xiang Du Du Nyonya Kueh

Looking at Kia Xiang's storefront, you might miss that they sell tutu kueh with plentiful images and options of other traditional and nyonya cakes and desserts.

The brand has been quietly selling tutu kueh for over 40 years. They have two flavours – peanut and coconut – and two sizes – small and big – priced at $2 for four or $1 each respectively.

38A Beo Cres, #01-88 Beo Crescent Market, Singapore 169982

Aftertaste Traditional Tutu Cake

Situated in the food mecca that is Maxwell Food Centre Aftertaste's tutu kueh makes for the perfect mini desserts to end (or start) the meal.

There are four flavours to choose from – plain, peanut, coconut and chocolate – priced at $3 for five pieces.

1 Kadayanallur St, #01-73 Maxwell Food Centre, Singapore 069184

Jayz Snacks

Jayz Snacks is a pasar malam staple that opened up a physical storefront in Sembawang.

So besides classics like takoyaki, muah chee and tea leaf egg, tutu kueh is another menu item here.

There are four flavours here – coconut, peanut, gula melaka and chocolate – starting at $3 for five pieces.

8 Jalan Legundi, #01-17 Victory 8, Singapore 759274

Queensway Lau Tan Tutu Kueh

Queensway Shopping Centre might be a place where people flock to for sportswear and equipment, but the food options have also made a name for themselves. One of them is Queensway Lau Tan Tutu Kueh.

The five-decade-old brand has since expanded to three stores islandwide. There are five flavours to choose from – plain, coconut, peanut, chocolate and red bean – with prices starting at $2 for three.

Queensway Lau Tan Tutu Kueh has multiple locations in Singapore.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.