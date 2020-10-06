Qatar Airways is offering 21,000 free tickets to teachers around the world

To thank teachers around the world for their hard work and dedication to educating students, Qatar Airways is giving away 21,000 complimentary tickets from Oct 5. Teachers will receive an economy class ticket to any of the airline's 90 destinations around the world, for travel from Oct 20 this year till Sept 30, 2021.

They will also get a 50 per cent discount on a future flight ticket for themselves, their family or friends.

To register for the complimentary ticket, click here. Do note that a limited number of promotion codes given out to successful applicants in each country daily, until Oct 7.

Deal ends: Oct 7

