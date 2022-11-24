Qatar's ultra-luxurious Raffles Doha hotel looks like a Stargate to a new galaxy

Stepping into the world of ultra-luxury feels like entering a new realm, just like how going through the Stargate leads you to a whole new place.

It's not too far of a stretch, then, to associate Qatar's newest hotel, Raffles Doha, with the military sci-fi series, especially with its unique architectural aesthetic.

The country's only all-suite hotel, after all, sports an arc design that resembles the iconic ring-shaped portal, as seen from the comparison above. It's probably all just sheer coincidence, but hey, part of the fun is to find links to existing elements of geek culture. Plus, it does lend a sophisticated and futuristic touch to the whole building, so that's pretty cool.

Raffles Doha is currently only open exclusively to Fifa World Cup guests and VIPs, but there are seven food and beverage outlets and restaurants that visitors can check out.

The 132-key property offers 270 rooms, 92 suites, four themed suites, and one presidential suite, with views of the Doha skyline, personalised butler service, and bespoke amenities such as a gallery collection of curated books, and an in-suite boutique, also included as part of the experience.

Elsewhere, the interior features gold mosaic wall tiling, rich wood panelling, Qatari-inspired design elements and a lounge that boasts 6,000 literary classics and a bespoke cigar collection. Another separate lounge, the Malaki Lounge, offers a venue to enjoy afternoon tea over the area of the atrium and ground floor.

The hotel will welcome guest room reservations starting Dec 19 with the lowest price set at a whopping US$2,355 (S$3,235) per night for one person.

The Stargate franchise, meanwhile, began with a feature-length film in 1994, and later received a television series sequel titled Stargate SG-1 in 1997.

This show was joined by Stargate Atlantis in 2004, Stargate Universe in 2009, and a prequel web series, Stargate Origins, in 2018, with a variety of books, video games and comic books expanding the same story universe.

