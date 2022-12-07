Packed with year-end parties and events this December? Here are 5 ways to save in the season of shopping and feasting

Christmas parties, year-end gatherings and New Year's Eve countdown – let's be honest, there are plenty of causes for celebration in the month of December.

While feasting and indulging are part and parcel of this season, the damage on our wallets from spending on food and gifts ends up as the elephant in the room. For the social butterflies among us with packed calendars, you may even be feeling the pinch more than others.

If you're looking to stretch your dollar amid times of rising inflation, here are five ways to avoid breaking the bank in the season known for overspending.

1. Do your Christmas shopping early

While the Christmas season is notorious for burning a hole in our pockets, let's not forget that it's also a season of sales and deals. Especially with many brands and e-commerce sites set to hold their massive 12.12 sales, it is a sure-win to do your gift shopping ahead of time.

One platform you cannot miss is Qoo10, which is currently holding its 12.12 Monster Sale from now till Dec 13. Shoppers can enjoy early bird and monster deals, along with an exciting line-up of Christmas deals with up to 50 per cent off.

From nifty gadgets to eye-catching Xmas sets, look no further for gift options that your loved ones will adore. Some standouts include Xiaomi's Air Purifier 4 ($98) which filters up to 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, Kith's Mini Smokeless BBQ Grill Cooker ($109.80) for endless barbecue feasts, as well as Bincoo's Moka Coffee Pot with Handle ($16.90) for convenient caffeine runs.

PHOTOS: Kith, Bincoo, Xiaomi

Another easy and presentable gift option is the Natural Honey Christmas Gift Box from Nature's Nutrition that comes in a bundle of four bottles. For just one day on Dec 12, this gift box will be on sale for $25.90, so make sure to grab it while it lasts!

Get the Natural Honey Christmas Gift Box from Nature's Nutrition which comes in a bundle of four bottles.

PHOTO: Nature's Nutrition

Alternatively, check out Qoo10's Gift Shop where you can send gifts straight to your loved one's doorstep. Not only is there an array of gift options from food to lifestyle products, shopping here also saves you some precious time and hassle – especially handy if you're spending the holiday season away from your friends and family.

For even greater savings, don't forget to browse through Qoo10's Daily Deals. A variety of items will be going at special prices every day, so take the chance to check off your shopping list while enjoying massive discounts.

Qoo10 also holds a special daily Time Sale, which takes place during three time zones – 12am, 10am and 5pm. Cart out fast to score yourself deals that run for a limited period of time each day!

2. Look out for festive menu promotions

Having a potluck is one of the most fuss-free options for large gatherings. But it can be tricky deciding what to bring, and even more nerve-racking seeing if your dish ends up a crowd-winner.

If you're hoping to impress but still keep within your budget, festive food menus will be your besties this holiday season. Not sure where to look? Qoo10 has a range of party essentials that will keep your tummies happy and full.

One option that will give greater bang for your buck is the C S Tay Christmas Party Set ($85), which comes with a whole chicken, smoked duck breast, chicken popcorn, super crispy chicken, cooked two joint wings, spicy BBQ wing sticks and tempura chicken nuggets.

The C S Tay Christmas Party Set is the complete package that's sure to impress at any potluck.

PHOTO: C S Tay

For a meatless variation, opt for &So Christmas Gourmet ($58), consisting of two pastries, a soup and a pack of four Quorn meat-free sausage patties – bound to be a hit with both vegetarians and meat lovers alike.

Each &So Christmas Gourmet set comes with two pastries (Chickless Pie, Christmas Roll or Roast Wellington), one soup (Creamy Truffle Mushroom or Creamy Pumpkin) and a pack of four Quorn meat-free sausage patties.

PHOTO: &So

No worries if you're in charge of dessert; Emicakes Christmas Log Cake ($28.90) which is available in six mouthwatering flavours will have everyone coming back for seconds.

The Christmas Log Cake from Emicakes is available in D24, Mango, Salted Caramel, Blackforest, Chocolate and Eggless Truffle.

PHOTO: Emicakes

3. Cut down on other areas of expenses

If Christmas shopping is burning a hole in your pocket, one way to keep within your budget is by reining in your spending elsewhere. It could be making a small change in your transport route or choice of lunch (eating in instead of taking out to save on that $0.30 takeaway fee), but a little goes a long way.

For frequent users of ride-hailing apps, it could be difficult switching to public transport all of a sudden. How about getting some Ryde vouchers on Qoo10 to bring down your transport costs? Available in denominations from $15 to $100, these vouchers can be easily redeemed on the Ryde app for instant discounts.

Cutting back on your spending doesn't mean you have to give up on being a foodie. With Qoo10's slew of F&B deals and golden e-tickets this 12.12, you can still enjoy all your favourite eats at a fraction of their usual prices.

From now till Dec 13, Qoo10 will be launching new deals each day across popular food brands such as Matchaya, Fatburger, Heavenly Wang, Shihlin, NBCB, iTea and Delifrance. For a little taste of what to expect, iTea's Q Ball Grass Jelly will be available for only $0.99 (U.P. $2.80) on Dec 9, and Shihlin's XXL Crispy Chicken for $2.99 (U.P. $5.90) on Dec 11.

Get Delifrance's Signature Mayo Sandwich at only $3.50 (U.P. $7.50) on Dec 10, as well as Shihlin's XXL Crispy Chicken at $2.99 (U.P. $5.90) and NBCB's CCB Burger at $3.99 (U.P. $8.90) on Dec 11.

PHOTOS: Delifrance, Shihlin, NBCB

Qoo10's Golden Premiere Deals will also be happening, only on Dec 12. Grab Yomie's Rice x Yogurt's $5.60 drinks for only $2.50, Fatburger's Classic Chicken Dog for $1.99 (U.P. $4.00), or Chinese Tofu Magician's Signature Soy Milk Tea for $2.99 (U.P. $6.20). Deals from Irvins, Matchaya, Tuk Tuk Cha and Heavenly Wang will also be rolled out at midnight on Dec 12 so keep your eyes peeled!

Some of the deals available on Dec 12 include Tuk Tuk Cha's Tuk Tuk Scoop+ at $2.50 (U.P. $5.50), Matchaya's Signature Matcha Soft Serve at $2.50 (U.P. $6.00) and Irvins' Salted Egg Fish Skin or Potato Chips (50g) at $2.50 (U.P. $5.20).

PHOTOS: Tuk Tuk Cha, Matchaya, Irvins

4. Look out for discount coupons

If saving money is your goal for this month, don't miss out on collecting and using discount coupons. Most sites and e-commerce platforms have their own coupons stash, you just need to know where to look.

Good news, we're here to give you the lowdown of the best coupons on Qoo10. For the uninitiated, the Qlounge is the best place to scour for new coupons.

Here's a quick TLDR on easy ways to rack up coupons: simply spin the roulette to stand a chance to get a cart coupon, or collect MameQs and exchange them for different coupons.

Another pro tip for extra discounts: join Qoo10's Group Buys. For products under Group Buys, the mantra of 'more the merrier' holds.

How this works is when a listing meets a certain number of buyers during the sale period, the seller will then offer discounts to all buyers. Of course, not to worry if the minimum number of buyers is not reached, as the Group Buy will be called off and all buyers will get a refund.

5. Stack coupons to maximise savings

PHOTO: Unsplash

When it comes to online shopping, an amateur mistake is using only one discount coupon and calling it a day. In fact, stacking coupons can be a game changer to take you from a novice to a pro shopper.

This 12.12 sales, Qoo10 is launching extra coupons so you can bring your stacking game to the next level. From now till Dec 13, get 20 per cent off your purchases when you use the Monster Fan coupons from 7pm to 12am each day. Also look out for the exclusive Monster Love coupon that will drop from 7pm to 12am daily.

What's more, individual sellers will be giving out shop coupons – stack them with the Monster event coupons to enjoy double the savings!

Coupons aside, we have one last tip: enjoy additional savings of up to five per cent simply by carting out with Qcoins as your payment mode.

Witness a Christmas 'miracle' with Qoo10

Saving money during the season known for lavish spending seems like a tall order, but with Qoo10, there are reasons to believe in this Christmas 'miracle'.

This December, experience this 'miracle' for yourself by getting all your festive must-haves from Qoo10.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Qoo10.

