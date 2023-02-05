Quaich Bar Wanderlust takes flight with their world-inspired cocktails

Bringing us “liquid sunshine” from all over the world, you might know Quaich Bar as one of the leading whisky bars in Singapore.

Always looking to further the tippler’s experience, the latest addition to their group is Quaich Bar Wanderlust, conveniently located in the city centre (and near public transport) at InterContinental Singapore.

Whether you’re an avid whisky lover or an adventurous cocktail taste seeker, you’ll find your place at their latest concept bar.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Quaich Bar Wanderlust

Exuding retro-luxe charm with its golden cupboards and elegant chandeliers, Quaich Bar Wanderlust is helmed by Joshua Sim, who double hats as General Manager and Head Bartender, as well as Assistant Head Bartender Bernard Khiew.

We leave behind its fully stocked back bar of at least 100 whiskies to travel the world through many a glass the evening we visited. With its well-sized menu of 19 cocktails Quaich Bar Wanderlust recreates sensorial touch points, building upon familiar flavours of various countries while incorporating house infusions, homemade syrups, and bar-mad bitters into their concoctions.

Miyeok Guk

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Quaich Bar Wanderlust

The first stop? Korea for its savoury Miyeok Guk ($25++). The humble seaweed soup enjoyed by Koreans daily is recreated with Ottogi seaweed washed vodka mixed with makgeolli, flavoured with drops of sesame oil, and scented with a spritz of peaty tang perfume. The result is a satisfying and almost savoury drink, perfect for whetting the appetite for more libations.

For a refreshing one, look to the Mexican-inspired Jorge Smith ($25++), which elevates the Moscow Mule with jalapeño-infused vodka, ginger syrup and bitter lemon poured over crushed ice.

Roses Are Red, Grapes Are Green

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Quaich Bar Wanderlust

Cold, spicy and flavourful, it’s not for everyone, but we reckon it’ll find fans. If your palate skews sweet and fruity, look no further than Roses Are Red, Grapes Are Green ($25++).

Shaken with two different gins — Nordes from northern Spain and the ever popular Hendrick’s — the cocktail gets more flavours and aromas with The Lakes Elderflower gin liqueur and Italian bergamot liqueur. Sauvignon Blanc rounds it out with a bit of acidity while a splash of soda gives it a much needed lift.

The nightcap of the evening is one we were looking forward to all evening. While tea is beloved by many nations and culture, the Teagroni ($25++) takes its cue from Indra. Stirred down with gin, Masala Chai-steeped vermouth, Génépi liqueur, and Cherry Heering, the complex cocktail is served in a teapot, steaming from the use of liquid nitrogen.

Teagroni

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Quaich Bar Wanderlust

Accompanying the cocktails is a menu of sharing plates, available 6pm till 10.30pm, and munchies that ply the bar till closing. Try the Hakka-styled Nan Lu Pork Belly ($16++ ), where slices of Spanish pork belly coated in Shanghai fermented beancurd and deep-fried till golden for a savoury snack.

There’s an Asian take on the Patatas Bravas ($12++), seasoned with cream and thyme, and served with a quintessential spicy sauce and zesty kaffir lime aioli. The Fried Brussels Sprouts ($16++) is another toothsome snack dressed in homemade teriyaki sauce, with an optional upgrade of bacon bits ($2++).

Quaich Bar Wanderlust is located at 80 Middle Road, Level one, InterContinental Hotel, Singapore 188966, p. +65 9818 0885. Open Sunday-Thursday 6pm-1am, Friday-Saturday 6pm-2am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

